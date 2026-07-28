Crossing guards coming to more CCSD high schools in city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five new high schools have been added to the list of those that will have crossing guards this upcoming school year.

The city of Las Vegas announced that Bonanza, Centennial, Desert Pines, Shadow Ridge and Western high schools will have crossing guards beginning Aug. 10, the first day of school for students in the Clark County School District.

These schools join Arbor View, Cimarron-Memorial, Clark and Palo Verde high schools with crossing guards in the city of Las Vegas.

The funding for those three high schools, as well as all middle schools in the city, came after months of advocacy by concerned local parents who wanted more done to improve safety for kids across the valley.

PREVIOUS REPORTING| Local safety advocates react to increased funding for school crossing guards:

City of Las Vegas funding crossing guards at all middle schools, 3 high schools

In the 2024-2025 school year, the city only staffed crossing guards at elementary schools. However, unprecedented community concerns about traffic safety around schools — especially after the death of Arbor View High School Senior McKenzie Scott in May — have elevated the calls to add crossing guards to middle and high schools all across the valley, not just in Las Vegas.

This also comes as we saw a 356% increase in crashes involving students last school year, with nearly half of those involving e-bikes or e-scooters.

Also new this school year, fines have been doubled for reckless driving in school zones.

WATCH | We just recently caught up with CCSD police to hear the message they have for parents to help keep kids safe this upcoming school year:

CCSD police warn of sharp rise in student e-bike and e-scooter crashes ahead of new school year

The city will continue to evaluate additional high schools to determine if crossing guards will improve safety at those sites.

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