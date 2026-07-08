What will it take to make streets safer around Clark County schools? Traffic group unveils 75 recommendations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the past few months, we've heard from many northwest Las Vegas locals that traffic safety around schools is one of their biggest concerns.

That concern was heightened when Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott was hit and killed by a drunk driver while she was crossing the street last year.

"I walked to school and rode my bike to school, but I can't imagine sending my kids to walk to school now," northwest Las Vegas resident Joshua Martin told me. "It's just too insane."

"It's dangerous. It makes me worried for my nephew," said Shawne Fairley, another local.

At the beginning of the last school year, I told you about some of the work that's being done to address this problem: The School Traffic Safety Working Group. It was formed through the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety to find ways to make roads around our schools safer.

They're working to address a drastic spike in the number of students being hit by cars on their way to and from school.

And on Tuesday, they submitted their findings to the Clark County Commission. Data from that report shows there were 427 crashes involving students last school year — a 358% increase compared to the 2024-25 school year. Nearly half of those incidents involved e-bikes or e-scooters.

School Safety Final Report by aroberts.news

There's a lot that contributes to that 358% spike, officials say, including better data tracking because of the School Traffic Safety Working Group. Still, stakeholders agree this is a major issue on our roads.

"Five years ago, we had no idea how many kids were hit to and from school," Clark County Traffic Safety Director Andrew Bennett told commissioners on Tuesday. "With the publication of this report, and the work of CCSDPD, we now have timely data to show trends and to act on it."

The group came up with 75 recommendations to keep students safe around schools — some long-term and some short-term. Recommendations include inspecting and upgrading faded crosswalks, checking out signage around schools, and a two-week back-to-school traffic safety enforcement blitz from law enforcement.

"This is life and death. We actually now have a document that outlines the solution to this crisis we're facing, and we have got to start following the guidance you have laid out," Commissioner Michael Naft said.

More traffic officers around schools is something local parents and grandparents tell me they've wanted to see for months now.

"If they don't see a patrolman, they don't slow down," northwest Las Vegas resident Cheryl Madsen told me. "They ought to have three or four patrolmen here every day."