LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With two weeks to go before the first day of school, Clark County School District police are urging parents to take action after student crashes involving e-bikes and e-scooters nearly tripled in a single year.

CCSD leaders say student safety around e-devices is one of their biggest priorities heading into the new school year.

Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins shares what parents should know before sending their kids to school:

CCSD police warn of sharp rise in student e-bike and e-scooter crashes ahead of new school year

For, Lt. Michael Campbell the numbers tell a troubling story.

"This past school year, we had an influx in children and students to and from school," Campbell said. "The huge influx was from our e-bikes and e-scooters."

Campbell said the department recorded 432 crashes involving students by the end of the 2025-26 school year, compared to 120 the year before.

"It's somewhere about 300%, and we contribute a lot of it — about 50% of the collisions were e-bike related," Campbell said.

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Campbell said the biggest step in preventing crashes starts at home, with parents practicing safe riding habits alongside their children before the school year begins.

"For the parents that ask us, get out there on the bikes, get out there on the crosswalks. Any opportunity you can walk a parking lot when vehicles are moving around is the perfect opportunity to tell your kids, this is what you should do and this is what you shouldn't do," Campbell said.

He also stressed the importance of wearing the right helmet and recommends parents make sure their child's head gear is certified by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Those DOT helmets, if you're riding e-bikes, then they are very important because a little bicycle helmet is not going to be as safe for your kid if you're doing 30 miles per hour," Campbell said.

Campbell also urged parents to verify that any e-bike or e-scooter they purchase is legal to ride on public roads.

"That's the biggest thing we're seeing with e-devices: Most of them aren't legal to be on the road in the first place. Parents should take a good look at what they're buying their kids," Campbell said.

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 10. District leaders encourage parents with questions to contact their child's school or visit the CCSD website for more information.

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