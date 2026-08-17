Charges dismissed against Las Vegas man arrested with weapons at California Trump rally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man, who was facing charges for allegedly bringing guns to a 2024 Trump rally in Coachella, has had charges dismissed.

Vem Miller was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

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I spoke with Miller's attorney, Angela Friedrichs.

She told me that his case was granted diversion, which means legal proceedings are paused to let defendants complete special programs.

In Miller's case, Friedrichs said he volunteered for 40 hours with Coachella Valley Foster Kids, a nonprofit organization that has services and programs to help children in the foster care system. She said he also completed a gun safety class for eight hours.

The judge dismissed the case and ordered his arrest sealed.

"Unfortunately, due to the Riverside County Sheriff statements, the sealing isn't a benefit like it is to others," Friedrichs told me through email. "Terrible that a misrepresentation has ruined Vem's life. Grateful our courts did the right thing and gave him justice."

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At the time of Miller's arrest, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said while checking cars in a perimeter area, one of his deputies noticed the interior of Miller's car was in disarray and the car had a fake license plate.

"The deputy eventually found multiple passports with multiple names, multiple driver's licenses with different names, the vehicle was unregistered, and the license plate was what we in law enforcement would recognize as one that is homemade and indicative of a group of individuals that claim to be sovereign citizens."

The sovereign citizens movement is considered a far-right group that doesn't believe in government control.

Bianco also stated he believed his deputies may have prevented another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump's life.

Miller previously told Channel 13 that it's all a big misunderstanding

"The allegations made by the sheriff and the deputy are false," Miller said. "The only thing that happened is what I do when I go to all these rallies, which is to respectively let police know I'm carrying, lawfully, firearms in my trunk."

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The FBI and Secret Service found no evidence that Miller intended to harm Trump and Bianco walked back some of his prior statements.

Miller has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against Bianco and Riverside County claiming defamation and that his constitutional rights were violated. That case was dismissed and is now being appealed.

Last year, Miller's parents filed a lawsuit against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department claiming officers showed up on their doorstep after his arrest.

"LVMPD officers claimed they were doing a 'welfare check', but no one could be located who actually had called LVMPD concerned about the Plaintiffs," the lawsuit states in part. "Both the actions of the officers and the official records instead demonstrated that LVMPD was using the 'welfare check' as a ruse to attempt to illegally gain access to Plaintiffs' residence seeking Vem Miller."

The lawsuit claims that Miller's parents were terrified and that police only left the property after the senior citizens were forced to stand in a window so that police could see them.

Attorneys for Metro say officers acted in good faith and that their actions were legally justifiable.

That case is still making its way through the federal court system and no new hearing dates have been set, as of Monday morning.