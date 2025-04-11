Family of man arrested outside of Trump rally now suing Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a man arrested outside of a California rally for President Donald Trump is now suing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened in October.

Las Vegas resident and former Nevada Assembly candidate Vem Miller traveled to Riverside County to attend the Trump rally. He says he was a special guest of the Nevada Republican Party.

Miller was arrested after firearms and ammunition were found in his car.

At the time, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said he and his deputies had "probably stopped another assassination attempt" by arresting Miller.

Following his arrest, Miller told us that wasn't the case.

"The allegations made by the sheriff and the deputy are false," Miller told us in October. "The only thing that happened is what I do when I go to all these rallies, which is to respectively let police know I'm carrying, lawfully, firearms in my trunk."

Last month, Miller filed a $100 million lawsuit against Bianco, claiming defamation and that his constitutional rights were violated.

On Wednesday, Miller's parents, Berj and Sonia Yenovkian, filed a new lawsuit against Metro claiming that days after Miller's arrest, officers showed up on their doorstep.

"LVMPD officers claimed they were doing a 'welfare check', but no one could be located who actually had called LVMPD concerned about the Plaintiffs," the lawsuit states in part. "Both the actions of the officers and the official records instead demonstrated that LVMPD was using the 'welfare check' as a ruse to attempt to illegally gain access to Plaintiffs' residence seeking Vem Miller."

The lawsuit claims that Miller's parents were terrified and that police only left the property after the senior citizens were forced to stand in a window so that police could see them.

According to the lawsuit, they were humiliated and days later, the couple was given a five-day eviction noticed and forced to leave the home they were renting.

The Yenovkians and family friend, Steve Sanson, filed separate complaints with LVMPD Internal Affairs and court documents claim that no action was taken by Metro.

We reached out to LVMPD to see if they had a statement regarding the lawsuit.

We were told that LVMPD does not comment on pending litigation.