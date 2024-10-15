Las Vegas man arrested on gun charges at Trump rally says police 'made a big mistake'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did California deputies stop a potential third attempt on former President Trump's life?

Or did they make a big mistake in Coachella this weekend when they arrested a Las Vegas man on gun charges outside Trump's rally?

The answer depends on who you ask.

13 Investigates spent the day digging deep to learn more about the former Nevada Assembly candidate charged with gun crimes.

49-year-old Vem Miller is a self-proclaimed independent journalist and documentarian who says he attended the Trump rally on Saturday as a special guest of the Nevada Republican Party.

He did not respond to repeated requests for comment but did post an hour-plus-long statement on his online network.

"I'd like to tell you everything, but let's kill two birds with one stone," Miller said. "This is a very traumatic experience that I've had."

In a video statement from what he called a "cheap motel room," Miller told his story about the Saturday arrest which landed him in jail on charges of carrying a loaded gun and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

"In the trunk of my car, I carry two firearms," Miller said. "One is a glock. One is a shotgun. And these two firearms that I carry with me are simply for protection."

Miller says the content on his America Happens network has made him a target. He describes the network's mission as the protection of constitutional rights for freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the Second Amendment, with a focus on what he calls the "tyranny of corrupt politicians plaguing our nation."

"President Donald Trump has been near and dear to our hearts because he is one of the only individuals that I've seen have the courage to stand up to this tyranny against we the people," Miller said.

So how did an avowed Trump supporter wind up behind bars at a rally for his hero?

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a weekend press conference that while checking cars in a perimeter area, one of his deputies noticed the interior of Miller's car was in disarray and the car had a fake license plate.

"The deputy eventually found multiple passports with multiple names, multiple driver's licenses with different names, the vehicle was unregistered, and the license plate was what we in law enforcement would recognize as one that is homemade and indicative of a group of individuals that claim to be sovereign citizens."

The sovereign citizens movement is considered a far-right group that doesn't believe in government control.

"They don't believe that the government and laws apply to them," Bianco said.

In his video statement, Miller denied being part of an anti-government right-wing group.

He says he told the police at the rally about his guns as a courtesy, and that he doesn't really know how to use them.

"I'm like a kindergarten student when it comes to guns. I have never shot a gun. I've never gone to the shooting range. The only time--due to a knee-jerk reaction due to death threats that were sent to my house--that I'd ever interacted with guns was buying the gun. I open-carry in Nevada sometimes for safety reasons, but the gun's never been shot."

He claims his only crime is not learning the difference between California and Nevada law regarding carrying loaded guns in a car.

"I did not know that in California you have to separate the magazine from the gun. I have learned that lesson, I guess, now."

We did some digging and found Clark County Family Court records show Miller was born in Canada and has gone by three different last names: Miller, Yenovkian, and Steinberg.

He was granted a legal name change in 2022 during his failed Nevada congressional run and said that explains the identification documents with different names.

But Sheriff Bianco said, "There is absolutely no way that any of us are going to truly know what was in his head. I can tell you that none of the other probably 50,000 people that showed up for that event brought multiple passports with different names and guns. I am glad that we're not talking about this after we shot him."

Bianco believes his deputies may have prevented a third assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life. Trump's campaign sent a statement saying, “We thank law enforcement for securing the rally site and helping ensure the safety of President Trump. We are aware of news reports about the arrest and are currently monitoring the situation and gathering more information.”

Miller said it was all a misunderstanding and an overreaction by police.

"I'm a Trump caucus captain. I've collected votes for Donald Trump, and I'm also a Trump team leader. It is with that, that I decided to come to Coachella after receiving a special invitation of members of the Nevada Republican Party."

We reached out to Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, who confirmed that Vem Miller is a longtime Trump supporter, volunteer, and grassroots activist. Law says he personally gave Miller an email to show at the rally requesting expedited entry.

"I couldn't care less what political party he belongs to," Bianco said in the press conference. "I honestly think that's the stupidest thing in the world that we have to label something, and we're labeling this as politics. He was a lunatic!"

Said Miller at the end of his video statement, "They made a big mistake by drawing attention to this matter. And I will leave you with that."

Miller was released from jail with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Riverside County court on the gun charges in January.

The U.S. Attorney, Secret Service and FBI issued a joint statement saying, "The incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing."

The agencies expressed gratitude to local authorities who helped ensure safety at the event.