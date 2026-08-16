HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Kansas family's Las Vegas vacation turned into two life-changing events in less than 12 hours after a baby arrived weeks early, prompting a hospital wedding that no one had planned.

WATCH | Baby crashes Las Vegas wedding plans, family celebrates both in one day

Baby arrives early, turns Las Vegas family vacation into a wedding and birth in one day

Dakota and Kelsey Ross traveled to Las Vegas on Aug. 12 for a vacation and a planned wedding ceremony on Aug. 15. But at 34 weeks pregnant, Kelsey's water broke while the family was exploring Fremont Street.

"I just went to the bathroom and felt like cramps, kind of like period cramps, and then all of a sudden it's trickling," Kelsey said.

Dakota rushed to get help.

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"We ask them how long for our ambulance. They call because we think our water broke. So it takes about 15 minutes. But as we go into White Castle, we had an OB/GYN there off call to go to her right at the table," Dakota said.

Less than 3 hours later, Kelbey Willow Sapphire Ross was born.

"The way that she like literally kicks down, or was like she just wanted to come out. Like literally, they did. She was coming," Kelsey said.

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Staff at University Medical Center made sure the wedding still happened. Kelbey Willow was dressed in a flower girl dress, and one of the doctors officiated the ceremony.

"I just want to thank everyone. Thank the hospital. Thank you, UMC. All of you guys, everyone for everything. Like it's been amazing," Dakota said.

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Dakota's parents were also on the trip to serve as witnesses for the wedding. His father, Marc Ross, was overwhelmed with emotion.

"Mmy son just celebrated his 21st birthday a week or so ago. He was coming for vacation. They were going to get married later today, but Kelby, the baby, she decided she wanted to be part of it," Marc said.

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Marc had one final piece of advice for his son.

"Just love your wife and love your daughter, and you, know cherish every moment, because she's gonna grow up quick," Marc said.

The Ross family arrived in Las Vegas on Aug. 12 and will drive back to Kansas after being discharged from UMC.

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