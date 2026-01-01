Malik Patterson

Malik joins the Channel 13 team from WHIO in Dayton, Ohio where he's been a general assignment and sports reporter for nearly three years. Prior to that, he was an MMJ and fill-in anchor in Medford, Oregon at the CBS affiliate, KTVL. He was recognized by the Ohio Valley chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2024, and the 2025 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow awards for his breaking news coverage of a devastating tornado that hit central Ohio. Prior to all of that, he received his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from California State University - Northridge.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Malik who moved to Las Vegas when he was 3 months old and spent most of his early childhood living in North Las Vegas. For his early education, he attended La Petite Academy and then Addeliar D Guy Elementary School. He's happy to return to the place he called home, alongside family that still remains in the area.