West Clark County, south Nye County under flood advisory on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | August 15

As we continue to see rainy weather in the valley, the National Weather Service has issued another flood advisory for Saturday for select areas of Nevada.

⚠️Flood Advisory⚠️



📍NW San Bernardino County, SE Inyo County, S Nye County, and W Clark County

⏰until 9:00 pm PDT



⛈️Storms are producing moderate-to-heavy rain over the area, which will result in ponding of water in low lying areas and nuisance flooding. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/DBfs3HD2tu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 16, 2026

According to NWS, south Nye County and West Clark County can expect to see heavy rain, nuisance flooding, and winds up to 40 mph.

The full list of locations affected can be found below:



Pahrump

Shoshone

Tecopa

Dumont Dunes

The advisory will remain in place until 9 p.m. tonight.

UPDATE | August 14

A flood advisory was issued by NWS for rural Clark County on Friday.

According to NWS, the hazards include heavy rain, nuisance flooding, and winds up to 40 mph. The impacted locations will include east central Clark County's rural areas.

This advisory will remain in place until 4:45 p.m. today.

https://www.ktnv.com/news/community-bids-final-farewell-to-fallen-las-vegas-metropolitan-police-officer-austin-abdelnabi

The FAA has also shared that ground delays are in place at Harry Reid International Airport, with an average delay time of 61 minutes due to windy conditions and a departure delay averaging 75 minutes due to thunderstorms.

National Airspace System Status

UPDATE | August 13

The National Weather Service Las Vegas (NWS) took to social media on Thursday to announce that certain areas of Southern Nevada were under a flash flood warning.

The Flood Advisory has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. It remains in effect until 4:15 PM PDT. #NVwx https://t.co/qsnkLGZnRw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2026

Impacted locations include Jean, Primm, Goodsprings, ailnd Sandy Valley, and I-15, which are expected to see heavy rain, nuisance flooding, and winds up to 40 mph.

The warning will remain in effect until 4:15 p.m. today.

ORIGINAL STORY | August 12

Most of Southern Nevada is under a flood advisory until at least 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office issued the alert just before 2 p.m. to warn residents of excessive rain and flooding risks.

Areas where flooding could occur include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, east Las Vegas, Green Valley, Lake Las Vegas, Paradise, Nellis Air Force Base, Anthem, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Harry Reid International Airport, Silverado Ranch, Seven Hills, Railroad Pass, Frenchman Mountain, Sunrise Mountain, Henderson Executive Airport and Black Mountain, according to NWS.

Flood Advisory



Henderson, North Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Nellis AFB



until 4:30 pm PDT



Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don't Drown! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/P80e65Uqmw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2026

The advisory is one of several weather-related alerts issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday, including severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the northern Las Vegas Valley.

According to NWS forecasters, storms in parts of the valley could bring rain, hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Water rescues are already underway near Nellis AFB, NWS said.

The FAA has also shared that Harry Reid International Airport is experiencing a ground delay, with a maximum delay of 142 minutes and a minimum of 46 due to "weather/thunderstorms."

ROOF CAM | Thunderstorms roll through the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday:

Northwest Las Vegas under severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast throughout the day on Wednesday, with an overall 54% chance of rain.

You can use our interactive radar tracking tool to follow storm chances in your area.