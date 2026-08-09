Repairs underway after hate symbol appears on political billboard in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday afternoon, Channel 13 received a message from a viewer reporting a political billboard vandalized with a hate symbol.

We looked into it, and found the billboard, depicting Governor Newsom and AG Ford, with a red swastika painted across Newsom's face.

KTNV

The billboard, paid for by Better Nevada PAC, sits at Sunset Road and Buffalo Drive.

We reached out to Better Nevada PAC to inquire about the vandalism, and received the following statement this evening:

"We were just made aware that some billboards have been vandalized and are taking steps to ensure they are repaired. These messages have no place in our discourse." — John Burke, Better Nevada PAC

Channel 13 also reached out to Ford For Nevada about the sign. We have not received a response from them at this time.

This is a developing story.