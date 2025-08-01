Boulder City promises investigation after widow's plea in case that sparked allegations of police misconduct

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City officials have promised a thorough investigation following a widow's plea for justice in the 2021 shooting death of her husband.

The city's response comes after a 13 Investigates report into allegations of a potential cover-up, possible corruption, negligence and incompetence in the Boulder City Police Department's handling of the case.

Ashley Dingman, whose husband Scott was shot and killed on May 31, 2021, emailed Boulder City councilmembers, the mayor and the city attorney, citing a broken heart and making a desperate plea for justice.

Scott Dingman was visiting his longtime friend, John Powell Morgan III, when the incident occurred. Morgan admitted to police that he shot Scott in the street outside his home that night — but claimed it was self-defense.

"In dealing with the police department, I was just trying to get answers, and nothing made sense," Ashley said.

After Ashley reached out to 13 Investigates, we conducted a year-long investigation, reviewing hours of body-worn camera footage, dozens of documents, and speaking to retired law enforcement officials.

"That level of investigative work is absolutely unacceptable on any crime," retired Henderson Police Capt. Wade Seekatz told us.

Retired Henderson Police Sgt. Jamie Borden, who founded the company Critical Incident Review and whom Ashley hired to review the case, said, "The deeper I got into this case, the more mistakes I saw."

Watch the full investigation here:

Family of man shot to death accuses Boulder City police of negligence, incompetence

Following our investigation, which has so far generated 130,000 views on YouTube and public outcry in the form of emails to the district attorney and demands for justice on social media, Ashley wrote an email to Boulder City leaders stating she's been "silenced, ignored, and left to navigate this trauma without the help of the people who swore to protect and serve." She demanded "real accountability" for what she calls a "miscarriage of justice."

"And I won't [let this go] until justice is served," Ashley told me.

While Ashley did not receive a direct response to her email, the City Manager's office sent this statement to 13 Investigates:

"The City of Boulder City takes this matter very seriously, and we are committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation. Our investigators are now conducting a careful review of all available evidence and witness testimony with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Forensic Laboratory. The District Attorney's Office is also actively involved in this case. Boulder City is committed to transparency, accountability, and justice."

I asked for on-camera interviews with council members, and I asked follow-up questions, including who the investigators are and whether they're from within the Boulder City Police Department or from an outside agency. I also asked what steps have been taken so far, what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's forensic lab is doing to assist, and whether Internal Affairs is investigating the officers involved in the 2021 homicide case.

A Boulder City spokesperson sent the following response: