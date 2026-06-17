LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A six-month legal battle over one of Las Vegas' most visible animal rescues has come to an end with a settlement reached in the wake of 13 Investigation.

Late last year, I first revealed allegations against the founder of Vegas Pet Rescue Project, which were detailed in a court fight that pitted the board against the woman who started it.

Both sides have agreed to settlement terms. Here's what they mean for donors, volunteers, and the animals caught in the middle:

Vegas Pet Rescue Project board reaches settlement with former founder

Vegas Pet Rescue Project has been known for saving lives, but behind the scenes, lawsuits painted a picture of bitterness, broken trust, and money meant for animals being spent elsewhere. Now, though a new settlement recoups only a fraction of the disputed dollars, both sides hope it helps the rescue rebound.

Rehabilitating Susie Q is one of Vegas Pet Rescue Project's big success stories. She was nearly paralyzed, dumped, neglected and brought back through around-the-clock care.

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The group also took on Reba's case — the bulldog found sealed in a plastic bin during the triple-digital July heat in 2024. The attempts to save her failed, but her story led to "Reba's Law," toughening penalties for animal cruelty.

Fast-forward to our 2025 investigation, where the VPRP board accused founder Jamie Gregory of taking nearly $38,000 in donor money for personal expenses: cell phone bills, entertainment subscriptions, Ring doorbell security, vet care for her own pets, and food and gas while she was on vacation. Court records also accused Gregory of using Disneyland tickets for herself that were meant for a rescue raffle.

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We spoke to Nevada Animal Advocates founder John Waudby for our original investigation.

"I'm absolutely just blown away," he said at the time. "I want to say that it shocked me, because, I mean, we get into what we do because we want to help the animals. Right?"

Financial records filed in court show VPRP lost more than $61,000 for two consecutive years while Gregory's compensation — reported differently to different people — topped $90,000 one year and $82,000 the next, even though IRS filings claimed her compensation was $0.

"For every dollar that's going into this pocket or that pocket or that's unaccounted for, that's one less dollar to help an animal," Waudby said.

When the board moved to confront her, court documents show Gregory revoked their access to bank accounts, emails, the website, and social media. She also filed state paperwork naming herself the only board member.

"I highly commend the entire board for even stepping up and doing this," Waudby said.

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Despite repeated requests, Gregory has never agreed to speak to us on camera. Bryce Henderson, who runs No Kill Las Vegas, spoke to us last year in her defense.

"How do we counter people who look at all that and see a list of excuses, or a 'you got caught, so now you're coming clean,' kind of thing?" I asked him.

"I could certainly understand if something happened occasionally or once in a while," he said. "I'm willing to understand that that's a possibility. If it turns out it's more than that, then I would have to reevaluate. But at this point, to me, it looks like it's been overblown."

Gregory denied any wrongdoing in court records, saying the charges in question were either valid work expenses or accidental charges that she planned to reimburse. The board's lawsuit against her, and the one she filed against them, have both been dismissed in favor of this settlement agreement obtained by 13 Investigates. It lists nearly $94,000 in "disputed personal expenses" and an additional $384,000 in "disputed salary and fees."

The settlement requires her to repay just $30,000 for "personal expenses." Until that's paid in full, she can't hold any charity position managing funds.

Gregory is also removed from all matters involving the organization and, for one year, she can't solicit VPRP donors or fosters.

"I really wish they had handled this internally, because now everyone's wondering, when I donate to a local rescue, what's happening with my money," Henderson said. "That's the last thing that we want."

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The board declined my interview request but answered several questions through email.

Darcy: "The settlement agreement lists 'disputed personal expenses' in the amount of $93,743.19 and 'disputed salary and fees' totaling $384,410.38, yet the only money being returned to VPRP is $30,000. Why? What happened to the rest of the money and what do you have to say to donors about that?"

VPRP Board: "As is common in civil litigation, the parties reached a negotiated settlement to avoid the significant expense, uncertainty, and distraction of continued legal proceedings. Additionally, the settlement reflects a compromise that the Board determined was in the best interests of the organization after weighing the costs, risks, and time associated with further litigation.

For donors, the important takeaway is that the Board acted to protect the organization’s resources, resolve the dispute, recover funds for the charity, implement safeguards through the settlement, and allows VPRP to focus its efforts and resources on animal rescue rather than prolonged litigation. The litigation required substantial time, attention, and resources from the organization and its volunteer leadership. It created uncertainty and diverted focus from VPRP’s core mission of rescuing and caring for animals. The organization remains committed to transparency, strong governance, responsible stewardship of donor funds, and helping animals in need."

Darcy: "How have the lawsuits impacted VPRP since they were filed?"

VPRP Board: "The litigation created significant challenges for the organization. It required substantial time, attention, and resources from volunteers and board members who would have preferred to focus entirely on animal rescue efforts. It also created uncertainty that affected fundraising, partnerships, and public perception. Despite those challenges, VPRP continued operating, saving animals, supporting fosters, and serving the community throughout the process."

Darcy: "What does the settlement mean for VPRP moving forward?"

VPRP Board: "The settlement brings closure to a difficult chapter in the organization’s history. With the litigation now resolved, VPRP can move forward with a clear focus on its mission of helping homeless, abandoned, and at-risk animals.

Today, VPRP is 100% volunteer-run, and there are currently no paid employees or salaried positions within the organization. The Board is focused on strengthening governance, rebuilding partnerships, expanding lifesaving programs, and ensuring donor support is directed toward animal care and rescue operations. Most importantly, this resolution allows us to put our energy where it belongs - saving animals, supporting our fosters and adopters, and serving the Las Vegas community."

I also reached out to Gregory for comment but as of our deadline, she had not responded.