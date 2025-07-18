Abandoned English bulldog makes 'miraculous recovery' after being found nearly paralyzed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An English bulldog that was abandoned and found nearly paralyzed in the northeast Valley last month has made what rescuers are calling a "miraculous recovery."

Susie Q, named by her rescue team, is now running and playing despite veterinarians initially believing she would never walk again.

"Go get it....good job!" a caretaker can be heard encouraging Susie Q in a heartwarming video shared by the rescue organization.

Susie Q's 'miraculous recovery' after rescue

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project has been providing around-the-clock care for Susie Q, who showed signs of long-term breeding and severe neglect when she was found.

Animal Protection Services are still investigating the case.

