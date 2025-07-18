Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Abandoned English bulldog makes 'miraculous recovery' after being found nearly paralyzed

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project provided around-the-clock care for Susie Q, who showed signs of long-term breeding and severe neglect when she was found dumped last month
Here's a breakdown for the top stories we are looking at as we head into Friday, July 18, 2025.
Top stories for Friday, July 18, 2025
Susie Q Recovery
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An English bulldog that was abandoned and found nearly paralyzed in the northeast Valley last month has made what rescuers are calling a "miraculous recovery."

Susie Q, named by her rescue team, is now running and playing despite veterinarians initially believing she would never walk again.

"Go get it....good job!" a caretaker can be heard encouraging Susie Q in a heartwarming video shared by the rescue organization.

Susie Q's 'miraculous recovery' after rescue

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project has been providing around-the-clock care for Susie Q, who showed signs of long-term breeding and severe neglect when she was found.

Animal Protection Services are still investigating the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada