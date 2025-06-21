Abandoned bulldog found paralyzed in triple-digit heat shows signs of recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An English bulldog found abandoned, paralyzed and struggling to breathe in triple-digit heat is now showing signs of recovery just days after being rescued in the northeast valley.

Susie, a chunky, black-and-white English bulldog with droopy eyes and a crooked, toothy grin, was discovered Wednesday night near North Lamb Boulevard slumped next to a pole, barely breathing and unable to walk.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt visits Susie the bulldog during her fight to recovery

Abandoned bulldog recovering after rescue from triple-digit heat

Rescuers with the Vegas Pet Rescue Project rushed her to an emergency veterinarian, where medical staff immediately began working around the clock to determine what happened to her.

"She was pretty much lateral, which means barely responsive," said Stevie Aitken, a veterinarian with VEG ER for Pets.

KTNV

Aitken believe Susie is approximately 8 or 9 years old. She said she was brought in with rotting teeth, signs of long-term breeding, and severe neglect.

"It's devastating to think how low humanity can go when it comes to animals," Aitken said.

Susie is now working to regain her strength.

KTNV

A case has been opened with Animal Protection Services to investigate who abandoned Susie. The county has not yet responded to requests for updates on the investigation.

Those interested in helping with Susie's care can donate through Vegas Pet Rescue Project.