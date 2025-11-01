Vegas Pet Rescue Project board sues founder over alleged embezzlement of donor funds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The board of Vegas Pet Rescue Project filed a lawsuit this week against the organization's founder and executive director, accusing her of embezzlement and theft after discovering she allegedly used donor funds meant for animals on personal expenses.

The lawsuit targets Jamie Gregory, who founded the rescue organization known for its work on high-profile cases including Reba the bulldog and Susie Q's rehabilitation. Board members say they filed the suit "to protect the integrity, transparency, and continued operation of the rescue."

According to the lawsuit, Gregory had "sole control over all finances of the organization." When board members finally gained access to the rescue's bank account, they discovered Gregory had allegedly taken nearly $38,000 for personal expenses and cash transfers to a non-Vegas Pet Rescue Project account.

The personal expenses included her cell phone, subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Amazon Digital, Ring doorbell subscription, food for her personal pets, and car rental and gas for personal trips. The lawsuit also claims she used VPRP funds for food and gas while she was on vacation at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Financial discrepancies revealed

Vegas Pet Rescue Project lost more than $61,000 in both 2022 and 2023, while Gregory's compensation in those years totaled $91,151.73 and $82,055.70, respectively.

However, the lawsuit alleges Gregory filed inaccurate tax returns for the rescue, claiming her compensation was $0 to the IRS. The board also says Gregory provided different versions of the organization's bylaws to different people with conflicting information.

The lawsuit states Gregory "has also compensated herself $68,938.20 through September 2025 in salary and benefits — if continued that would total $91,917.60 if the same amounts were being paid through the end of 2025."

Board access revoked

When the board called a meeting about their findings, the lawsuit says Gregory denied their authority, claimed she had all the power for the organization, and began removing their access to rescue bank accounts. She also cut off their email access and removed them from Vegas Pet Rescue Project's website, social media, and apps that handle animal records, fostering and adoption.

Gregory even filed what the board reported as a fraudulent list to the Nevada Secretary of State, removing every name from the board except hers.

The lawsuit says Gregory "is currently holding hostage the organization and exposing it to the loss of its tax exempt and nonprofit status," forcing board members to make "a very difficult decision" to sue her in order to "preserve and safeguard Vegas Pet Rescue Project."

Response and community impact

Gregory declined an on-camera interview request, saying in a text message: "I will be responding through legal counsel and vehemently deny the claims. Until I have a chance to speak to counsel, I will not respond further."

Nevada Animal Advocates founder John Waudby, who worked with Gregory during the Reba case, expressed shock at the allegations.

"For every dollar that's going into this pocket or that pocket or that's unaccounted for, that's one less dollar to help an animal," Waudby said.

Waudby said he hopes this scandal doesn't dissuade donors from supporting animal rescue groups, noting there are many rescues in Las Vegas doing good work and saving animals. However, he believes there should be state government oversight for rescues and other non-profits.

"We need to have accountability in these rescues," Waudby said. "It's just another layer of security to help protect people's investment."

Vegas Pet Rescue Project gained recognition for its work on several high-profile cases, including the rehabilitation of Susie Q, an abandoned English bulldog who made a miraculous recovery after being dumped, neglected and nearly paralyzed in June. The organization also worked to care for and bring justice to Reba the bulldog, who was found in a sealed container in July 2024 heat and died from heat stroke despite receiving medical attention.

Reba's case led to the passage of Reba's Law in June, which strengthened penalties for animal cruelty.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project Board Issues Statement on Organizational Action

"Vegas Pet Rescue Project (VPRP) remains fully committed to its mission of saving animals across Southern Nevada, and providing the care and medical treatment they’ve been denied. The Board of Directors is addressing recent inquiries to ensure transparency with the public and reaffirm the organization’s integrity.

"In recent months, the Board received inquiries concerning the organization’s financial and governance compliance. After good-faith efforts to resolve these matters internally, the Board encountered resistance to necessary change to ensure it was compliant with all legal, ethical, and responsible requirements of charitable organizations.

"To fulfill its fiduciary and ethical responsibilities as a nonprofit, the Board sought independent legal counsel and initiated corrective action.

"On October 29, 2025, VPRP, through its duly constituted Board of Directors, filed a complaint in Clark County District Court against former Executive Director Jamie Gregory. This step was taken to protect the integrity, transparency, and continued operation of the rescue.

"VPRP’s daily operations—including adoptions, foster placements, veterinary partnerships, and community outreach—remain fully active and uninterrupted.

The Board made this decision solely in the best interest of the organization and the animals who rely on us,” said the VPRP Board of Directors. “We are united in our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the continued fulfillment of our mission.

"Vegas Pet Rescue Project extends its gratitude to its fosters, volunteers, donors, and supporters who make its life-saving work possible. Together, VPRP will continue to be a strong, transparent, and trusted voice for the voiceless."

