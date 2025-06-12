LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reba the bulldog, who was left to die in a sealed plastic container last summer, has inspired new legislation in Nevada that increases penalties for animal cruelty.

WATCH | How the law has changed towards animal cruelty with Reba's Law

Nevada animal advocates hopeful after 'Reba's Law' goes into effect

Governor Joe Lombardo signed "Reba's Law" Tuesday night, strengthening protections for animals across the state. The new law increases prison time for cruelty that causes serious harm or death to an animal to up to six years. It also protects people who break into cars to rescue animals in danger.

Reba was found in a parking lot near Maryland and Katie in Las Vegas, sealed in a plastic container and left in extreme heat in July 2024. Despite rescuers rushing her to a veterinarian, she died from heat stroke.

"Very disappointing that a human being would do this to a defenseless animal," LVMPD sergeant William Gethoefer said in an interview with Channel 13 last year.

WATCH | Justice for Reba: Joe Moeller goes to Las Vegas Metro with your questions on the case

The case sparked outrage in the Las Vegas community and beyond, with District Attorney Steve Wolfson noting he received calls about the case from international groups.

"Justice will be served in this case but in my opinion the penalty does not fit the crime," Wolfson said.

Five months after Reba's death, police arrested Markeisha Foster and Issac Laushaul Jr. on animal abuse charges. Foster recently agreed to a plea deal, while Laushaul Jr. is awaiting trial.

John Waudby, founder of the group that backed the bill, believes this legislation is just the beginning.

"Do I think it is going to deter somebody? I would hope so," Waudby said.

Waudby and other local animal advocates are now working to launch a statewide animal abuse registry that would prevent people with a record of abusing animals from buying or adopting pets.

Reba's Law is already in effect.