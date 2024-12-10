Pet rescue volunteers reflect on the months-long investigation to find the suspects linked to bulldog's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major breakthrough over the weekend in a months-long animal cruelty case. Two suspects are now behind bars in connection with the death of Reba the Bulldog.

It's a story I've been telling you about since this past summer, and on Monday, both suspects — Isaac Laushaul, Jr. and Markeisha Foster — appeared before a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom.

Suspects in connection to Reba the bulldog's death appear in court

It led to the Las Vegas community rallying to raise a $50,000 reward.

"We want to thank the community and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department," said Lindsey Pinapfel from the Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

Volunteers from the organization sat in court on Monday after working for months to spread the word about Reba's case.

I talked to Pinapfel about seeing the suspects in the case for the first time.

"It was intense, it is a surreal feeling to look at these individuals," Pinapfel said.

Reba's death made headlines and captured the hearts of the community after the bulldog was found in a sealed container in the July heat. She ended up in the case of a rescue, but it was too late. She died due to heat stroke shortly after getting medical attention.

[FULL INTERVIEW] LVMPD on their Reba the Bulldog investigation

Laushaul and Foster each face one felony count of animal cruelty.

For months Metro worked on this case and security footage was even released.

On Monday the state also requested the case to be consolidated into one, which means both suspects will be tried together.

Many from the rescue tell me they wanted to be in court because they were the people who helped Reba get medical attention.

Joe: Do you think they knew this case was out there like it was?

"There is no reason or way I can't think that this wasn't out there, we were everywhere," Pinapfel said.

Both suspects were supposed to be in court on Sunday, but Laushaul refused to go.

During Foster's bail hearing on Monday, we learned she has a criminal history and is a mother of three.

The judge said there were reports of neighbors seeing the dog being tied up to a pole outside their home and reports of neighbors wanting to take the dog.

I asked former Clark County District Attorney David Roger what the suspects could face.

"Because an animal died as a result of these actions, it is a felony. They could serve anywhere from one to four years, to one to five years," Roger said.

Metro also released a short video on the investigation on Monday.

"This exhaustive investigation by detectives is the very definition of a collaborative effort and relentless follow-up," said Metro Sgt. Willia Gathoefer in the video.

I asked Metro how they connected Reba to the suspects or if a tip led to their arrest, but we have not received answers just yet.

The Vegas Pet Rescue says they don't know yet if anyone will be getting the $50,000 reward that was raised.

"We are waiting for Metro to let us know how they went in the investigation," Pinapfel said.

Foster's bail was set at $50,000. Laushaul has a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Both will be back in court on Dec. 23.