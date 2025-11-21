Vegas Pet Rescue Project reassures supporters amid founder's legal troubles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Pet Rescue Project is working to rebuild community trust as its founder faces allegations of stealing money meant for animals.

Jamie Gregory is accused of using donation funds for personal expenses. The organization's current board received full legal authority to operate the rescue through a judge's order on Nov. 6.

The board said every donation now goes directly to animals in their care, with transparency and ethical stewardship as top priorities.

However, the rescue is facing challenges in the wake of the accusations. Fewer people have volunteered to foster animals since the allegations became public.

The organization emphasized that its mission remains unchanged and staff continue working daily to support animals who have nowhere else to go.

The board is asking the Las Vegas community for continued support during this transition period.

