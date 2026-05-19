Metro Captain suing LVMPD, union reassigned amid mobile billboard controversy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A captain suing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas Police Protective Association has been reassigned.

On Monday, Metro announced Captain Landon Reyes will be the new captain of the Northwest area command. Reyes previously led the South Central Area Command.

Reyes is currently involved in litigation against Metro and the union. You may remember that last summer, mobile billboards rolled through Las Vegas saying morale had plummeted under Reyes' leadership.

However, people who worked with Reyes say that's simply not true.

WATCH: Officers rally behind captain suing LVMPD, union over alleged smeared reputation

Officers rally behind captain suing LVMPD, union over alleged smeared reputation

Several current Metro employees and retired Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser, who oversaw Reyes, filed declarations on Reyes' behalf, stating in court records that Reyes was trying to change the South Central Area Command for the better.

Those declarations also stated the union had beef with Reyes for several issues:



Directing patrol detectives to assist with homeless patrols of the wash area after a violent shooting

Moving detective sergeants into a shared office with other area command sergeants

Claiming Reyes talked badly about the union in a meeting even though several officers stated Reyes only advised union members to speak to their reps if they had questions about things like union dues or a potential strike.

"This isn't a slander piece," LVPPA President Steve Grammas told us last summer. "This is: someone has to do something fairly outlandish that will result in change."

However, according to Reyes' lawsuit, slander is exactly what it is.

WATCH: Billboard backlash: Las Vegas police captain sues over 'public smear campaign'

Billboard Backlash: Las Vegas police captain sues union and Metro over 'public smear campaign'

Due to the "emotional distress and, as a result, physical manifestations" from the billboards, court records state Reyes and his wife, Alejandra Zambrano, who also works for Metro, took time off of work from July 23, 2025 to Feb. 23, 2026.

When Reyes returned to work, he was assigned to Metro headquarters, which is where he has continued working up until Monday's announcement. As for Zambrano, she was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant on May 9.

The lawsuit is still making its way through the federal court system. Metro and the union are asking a judge to dismiss the case, calling it meritless and saying it targets free speech.

No hearing dates have been scheduled, as of Monday afternoon.