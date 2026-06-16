LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You order through DoorDash, check your receipt, and it says "tax exempt" but you're still getting charged tax.

That's what has viewers scratching their heads and asking Darcy, What's The Deal?

WATCH: What's the deal with DoorDash taxes?

What's the deal with DoorDash taxes?

Channel 13 viewer Jay Paul shops on DoorDash constantly. When he needed a TV accessory, he ordered one from Best Buy through the app. He couldn't pick it up himself so DoorDash delivered it to him.

That's when he says things got weird.

Check out Paul's Best Buy receipt. You can see it clearly says "tax exempt" at the top.

Jay Paul

However, his DoorDash receipt shows he was charged just over $17 in tax.

Jay Paul

Paul told us he questioned the driver. He says the guy basically shrugged and said "Call DoorDash" — telling Paul he gets asked about it all the time.

He's not kidding. Social media shows several confused customers.

"After I checked out the items, the clerk told me to sign a receipt 'cause the order was tax exempt'," one Reddit user said. "It makes me feel like DoorDash isn't paying the tax on things like people who order are."

Reddit

Another user cut straight to the chase asking "How the heck is this legal?"

Reddit

Well, it might seem shady but we found out, it's not. It's totally legitimate and here's why.

A DoorDash representative told us Nevada is one of several states that have what's called marketplace facilitator laws. Under that law, DoorDash is required to collect and pay sales tax on certain online retail orders. So Best Buy doesn't charge tax at the register because DoorDash handles it. That also helps prevent customers from being taxed twice.

We fact-checked that with Nevada's Department of Taxation. They confirm retailers can sell to delivery services "tax-free" as a "sale for resale." The delivery service resells to you and collects that tax.

Bottom line? Although it's confusing, you're not getting ripped off. You're paying the same tax. It's just going through DoorDash instead of a retailer.

DoorDash explains this whole process on their website.