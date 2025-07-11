Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley July 11-13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something inexpensive to do around town this weekend? Check out our latest edition of Weekend Roundup, a weekly series highlighting affordable events around Southern Nevada that celebrate community, culture, the arts and so much more.

Check out this adaptation of Peter Pan — puppet style. Take a trip to Neverland with this production featuring life-sized puppetry, actors, and popular throwback songs.

You have two chances to catch a show on Saturday, July 12 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center.

Tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets for the 2 p.m. show. Click here to buy tickets for the 6 p.m. show.

Shop for art, jewelry and other items crafted by local artists on Saturday, July 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Heritage Senior Facility.

Admission is free.

Celebrate Muslim American Heritage Month at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center on Friday, July 11, from 4 to 9 p.m. You can enjoy cultural performances, check out clothing and jewelry vendors and feast on free food while supplies last. Admission is free.

This free outdoor music and movie event takes place at North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday, July 12. This week's featured film is "A Minecraft Movie," which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset, typically around 8:15 p.m. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

This new, free series at UnCommons will feature live DJ sets and rotating coffee pop-ups every Sunday in The Quad from 8 to 10 a.m. Urth Caffe is partnering to provide the java this month and will offer complimentary hot or iced coffee to the first 50 guests each Sunday in July. After the event is over, stick around for the weekly farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UnCommons.

Come out to the splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park for Splash Bash, an event featuring water, foam, games, music, and fun! Admission is free, and no registration is required. It's happening Friday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, July 11 and Sunday, July 13. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

One change you will want to note: Due to large demand, all yoga classes are now $10 per person, and registration is required.

Super Summer Theatre offers up more performances of "The SpongeBob Musical" this weekend at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Get transported to Bikini Bottom and take in the childhood nostalgia with SpongeBob and friends.

There are shows on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at 8:05 p.m. both days.

Tickets start at $28. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

This free summer music series returns to Lee Canyon on Saturday, July 12. It's a great way to escape the valley heat and enjoy some tunes. This week's featured artist is Latitude 20, a five-piece band from Hawaii that will perform tributes to beloved reggae and contemporary artists.

Gates open at 9 a.m., and the live music will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring your own chairs or blankets so you can comfortably enjoy the concert at the outdoor Rabbit Peak stage.

Help the newly renamed Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum mark a milestone on Saturday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Long known as the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, it's celebrating 34 years of curiosity, community and learning with some special festivities, including half-off admission and hands-on activities for all ages, like LEGO building, a fossil dig, science experiments and more. There will also be additional surprises throughout the day.

With the special birthday discount, admission is $3.50 for kids ages 3 and up and $7 for adults.

Click here to RSVP for the birthday bash!