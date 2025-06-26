CCSD Board to consider expanded education options for different corners of the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, and one of the issues up for discussion is expanding the education options in the valley.

One area of the valley that continues to see growth is Skye Canyon, and now CCSD has plans to build an elementary school in that area.

We've also discussed the new housing developments in the area, as well as calls for streetlights due to the increase in traffic. With more people, it's fitting that a new school would be needed.

Justin Hinton explains what the board will consider during the meeting.

CCSD considering new school in northwest valley

According to tonight's school board agenda, school staff is recommending spending nearly $2.5 million on work in support of a new elementary school located near Skye Canyon Park Drive and Shaumber Road toward the northwest corner of the valley.

Other areas of the valley could also see more education options.

The cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson are taking advantage of a 2023 law that allows municipalities to authoritize their own charter schools, ones that fit specific needs they've identified in their community.

Anjali Patel has been following this story for over a year now and has the latest.

School board to review applications for new city-sponsored charter schools

However, those schools are required to coordinate with CCSD to consider the impact those new schools could have on the district, such as in terms of enrollment.

Tonight, school board trustees will take a look at the applications North Las Vegas and Henderson have received so far from groups looking to bring new charter schools to those cities.

Last week, North Las Vegas denied two applications, citing concerns about financial sustainability, but they can reapply within 30 days. As for Henderson, the city has received four applications. A city spokesperson told me those will be considered at a special meeting in August.