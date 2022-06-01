Justin Hinton is an Emmy and Regional Murrow Award-winning journalist.

He joins the Good Morning Las Vegas team as an anchor.

Hinton previously worked at WJLA in Washington, D.C. where his coverage ranged from the January 6th attack on the Capitol to a clinical trial seeking a functional cure for HIV.

He had previous stops in Dallas and Beaumont, Texas as well as Asheville, NC where he was an anchor and reporter. A San Diego native, he’s no stranger to the Valley with a number of family members calling Las Vegas home for decades.

Hinton is also a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists.