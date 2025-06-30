LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school took place Monday morning.

The new Cyril Wengert Elementary School will be located in the east valley near Sahara and S Nellis.

When it's done, it will have modern instructional technology, upgraded playground equipment, and increased safety measures.

WATCH the groundbreaking here:

Officials and students break ground on new Wengert Elementary school in east valley

This is the second groundbreaking this summer to replace existing CCSD schools.

The other major improvement upgrade that we're going to have this summer is going to be with Von Tobel.

"Super excited about Von Tobel," Superintendent Jhone Ebert said. "That was where I started my CCSD career as a math teacher, so that school again is one of our round schools. We have pie-shaped classrooms. I don't know who's ever thought about a pie-shaped classroom or teaching in it, but we will have new, exciting facilities there, safety, playgrounds, all of those things we know when our children, our families, can engage in those schools, they will be successful."

The schools are expected to open August of 2026.