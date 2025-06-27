Channel 13's Justin Hinton sits down with Nevada's first Jimmy Award winner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are catching up with Chris Hayes, fresh off his win at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards. They're basically the Tony Awards for high school students.

It was at the competition that he received the award for Best Performance by an Actor and took home a $25,000 scholarship.

He, along with the President and CEO of the Smith Center Myron Martin, stopped by Channel 13 and sat down with Justin Hinton.

They talked about Hayes's experience at the awards, including the whirlwind 10 days of rehearsal in New York, the growing importance of Las Vegas to the world of musical theatre, and what's next for Hayes.

