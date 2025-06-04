Funding passes for CSN Northwest campus, a small step in the long journey to construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The long-awaited CSN campus in the northwest valley took a big step forward as the legislative session came to an end.

On the final day of the session, lawmakers approved $300,000 to keep the project alive, and we almost missed it.

That's because the chair of the Ways and Means Committee Danielle Monroe-Moreno added it to an already approved Senate bill, and the Senate re-approved it.

As I reported earlier this week, things hit a bit of a snag when the bill made its way to the Senate Committee on Finance.

The Assembly Committee on Ways and Means voted to pass the bill a couple of days prior, but it only included a $1 appropriation. That $1 was just a placeholder and was supposed to be amended with the actual dollar amount needed for the project.

The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Brian Hibbetts, ultimately apologized.

"Senators, firstly, let me apologize because I made the incorrect assumption that there were discussions between our house and your house. When I was speaking with you earlier, I actually assumed you knew what my plan was, and I shouldn't have. That was my fault," he said.

That approved $300,000 is just a drop in the bucket for the $155 million currently estimated for the entire project.

As we've reported, the initial agreement with the BLM says they have to start some construction on the campus by next June or risk losing the property.

CSN is hoping to change that.

“We are working with the BLM to hopefully extend the deadline until 2028," said CSN spokesperson Richard Lake. "In the meantime, we will work with our legislators and the community to prepare for the 2027 session.”

