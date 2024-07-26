Planning phase underway for College of Southern Nevada's northwest campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The development of the College of Southern Nevada’s Northwest campus has taken another step forward after the state allocated $4.5 million for the planning phase, said CSN’s Vice President of Academic Affairs James McCoy.

He showed me the plans that they’ve come up with so far, which includes photos from similar campuses in other parts of the country.

“The blue would be a 60,000 square foot law enforcement academy coupled with some general education and student support services to support those students and others throughout the northwest,” he told me as he pointed to the tentative plans. “It would include the parking as we talk about the land development. You need that. It will include the central plant to operate the campus and the building.”

They’re still deciding on whether an emergency vehicle operations course will be included in phase one.

The reason he calls them potential plans is because the project is based on funding by the state legislature.

“Our goal is to be 100% construction documents in hand by the time the legislative session is wrapping up, so June of 2025,” he said.

Then come the inspections and everything else needed before construction can begin.

As for the cost of the actual construction, it’s yet to be determined.

“Still a work in progress,” said McCoy. “We'll know much more as the state public works prepares for the presentations of all the capital projects for the entire state. That is slated for Aug.28 and 29.”

By the time it’s all said and done, the first phase has to be shovel ready by June 2026, or else they risk losing the land.

