New CSN campus in northwest valley one step closer to becoming a reality

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are moving forward for a new CSN campus in the northwest valley.

Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Planning Commission unanimously approved the school's land use request, clearing the way for CSN to develop on a parcel of land at the northeast corner of Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive.

Education leaders have long been talking about a potential new CSN campus in the northwest valley, with this project specifically in the works for more than 20 years.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 7 years after acquiring land in Centennial Hills, when will CSN build its northwest campus?

This vacant lot destined to become a college campus has sat empty for years. Why?

The first phase of development for this campus is creating a center for excellence in public safety to train future law enforcement and corrections officers. It'll house a law enforcement academy and an emergency vehicles operations course.

Justin Hinton spoke with CSN's Vice President of Academic Affairs James McCoy in July about the project and showed some of the potential plans after the state legislature approved $4.5 million for the planning phase of the project.

WATCH: McCoy offers Justin Hinton a look at those plans.

Planning phase underway for College of Southern Nevada's northwest campus

He said CSN contributed another $4.43 million to finish that phase.

The school just has to begin some kind of structural development on the land by June of 2026 or it's at risk of losing the property.

McCoy reiterated what he told us about the timeline in July.

"Our goal is to be 100% construction documents in hand by the time the legislative session is wrapping up, so June of 2025," he said.

Once this first 60,000-square-foot building is operational, he said about 900 students will be able to use the public safety sector.

When they open up the other side of the building for general education classes, they'll add up to 2,000 more students per semester.

