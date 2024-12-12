Skye Canyon residents demand action on dangerous intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jeremy Weiser moved to Skye Canyon just a few months ago with his wife and two young children, but his welcome to the neighborhood came with a stark warning.

“Be careful at this intersection because people run the stop signs all the time over there,” one neighbor advised.

For residents in the area, the intersection at Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue has long been a source of concern.

“People decide to just go through and not stop at all,” said another resident.

Others point to visibility issues caused by trees obscuring the stop signs.

“Really, you can’t see the stop sign until maybe 20-25 yards before you get to it,” one neighbor explained.

For Weiser, the danger has hit close to home.

“I’ve been in my backyard, playing with my family, and I’ve heard an accident at that intersection,” he said.

He also recalled a recent near-miss involving his wife and children.

“The car going north here just blew the stop sign and almost hit her,” he said.

Weiser believes the situation is urgent.

“We need some kind of permanent fixture or solution in the short term,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Residents call for traffic light at Torrey Pines and Robindale intersection, citing safety concerns

Residents call for traffic light at Torrey Pines and Robindale intersection, citing safety concerns

Councilwoman Nancy Brune, who represents Ward 6, confirmed that a traffic study was completed in 2021 and found the area qualifies for a traffic signal. However, the project’s next steps hinge on funding.

Brune said she expects the process to begin in early 2025.

“We have families here. A lot of families. But even if we didn’t, if one person gets hurt, if one person dies, that is one too many,” Brune said.

As residents wait, the focus remains on finding a solution to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of everyone in the neighborhood.

