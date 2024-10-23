Residents call for traffic light at Torrey Pines and Robindale intersection, citing safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents who live near the busy and, at times, dangerous Torrey Pines and Robindale cross streets are calling for Clark County to install a traffic light in the area.

"Most of the parents around here are quite frustrated with this intersection," said Paul Cuni, who lives in the area.

Cuni said there have been several car crashes and traffic violations at the intersection, and he is concerned his kids or others in his community will end up getting hurt by the reckless drivers.

He said Canarelli Middle School is located in the same intersection and many kids, including his own, walk to school daily.

"I'm just thinking this is a tragedy waiting to happen," Cuni said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 8, a driver going 140 miles an hour ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. The drivers of both cars died.

Back in April, parents at Canarelli Middle School received a message from the principal alerting them that a vehicle crashed into the school's fence during student drop-off.

Cuni said he's seen first-hand the dangers of the intersection.

"I've seen a kid hit in the crosswalk where the paramedics were treating him and the school actually sent out a little note about that confirming that happened. There's accidents here after school hours, during school hours. A traffic signal would be great here all times of day," he said.

Community members have even created a petition and have been collecting signatures to encourage the county to install the light.

On top of that, people who live in the area have also submitted requests to the FixIt Clark County website asking for the installation of a sign, but they get shut down by the county.

"The county has been very consistent with their messaging. They say the intersection does not meet the criteria for a traffic signal. I would beg to differ given the safety of students in the area," Cuni said.

Channel 13 reached out to the county about the concern.

"Clark County studied this intersection in 2023 and it did not meet the criteria for a traffic signal. We have it on our list to restudy in Spring of 2025," a county spokesperson told us.

The new study could take 3-4 months to complete.

The county also shared the following regarding the criteria they use to determine if a traffic signal is needed:

"The criteria for determining whether a traffic signal is warranted at an intersection is based on national standards set by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. Factors include the number of vehicles and pedestrians at an intersection, the average speed of the vehicles, and the number and type of accidents that have occurred at the intersection. In 2023, the intersection did not meet warrants for installation of a traffic signal. Given that this is a growing area, however, our Public Works Department intends to study the area again this spring to determine if it may now meet standards for a traffic signal."

"It's a no-brainer, this intersection is a disaster," Cuni said.

Channel 13 also reached out to Metro about the concerns.

They said they encourage people to report traffic issues happening in their community to LVMPD. When LVMPD receives a service request, they try their best to saturate that area during the times provided to curb the issues.

