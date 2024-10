LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a wreck in the southern valley.

The driver of a 2021 Dodge Challenger was speeding north on Torrey Pines Drive Tuesday night and entered the intersection of Robindale Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In the intersection, the Dodge and a 2015 Mercedes-Benz collided after the Dodge ran a stop sign, police said. The front of the Dodge hit the left side of the Mercedes.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.