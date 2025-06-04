Nonprofit now eyeing Las Vegas for veteran housing development after setback in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nonprofit that was once eyeing a property in North Las Vegas as the future site of a veterans housing complex has now set its sights on land in the City of Las Vegas.

I told you about Tunnel to Towers' initial plans in late 2024. Tunnel to Towers Foundation bought a parcel of land near Pecos Road and Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas intending to build a 112-unit permanent veteran housing complex that would also provide wraparound services like employment assistance and mental health support. The nonprofit liked the land's proximity to the VA Hospital.

However, the parcel of land the foundation had proposed this project for was zoned for commercial use, according to the city's master plan.

North Las Vegas planning commission officials had expressed a desire for that parcel to remain commercially zoned so it can house amenities to serve the surrounding neighborhoods in that rapidly growing part of town.

At the time, a city spokesperson told Channel 13, the city proudly supports veterans, pointing to North Las Vegas' Veterans Resource Center and other programs, and that they invite the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to come work with them to find a spot for this project that works within the city's master plan.

Ultimately, Tunnel to Towers decided to pull its proposal in North Las Vegas, expecting the city council to reject its plan with the planning commission's unfavorable recommendation.

But Tunnel to Towers leaders told me they were still adamant about bringing this project to Southern Nevada — if not in North Las Vegas, then somewhere in our valley.

I spoke with veteran Vincent Palmieri about this setback last year. He'd been hoping to see this housing complex built in his community to serve his fellow brothers and sisters in service in North Las Vegas. He shared his frustrations with me.

"We complain about Vegas not having enough affordable housing. What about affordable housing for veterans? They deserve it just as much as anybody else," said Palmieri, a Marine Corps veteran and local veterans advocate.

For months, I've been following up with Tunnel to Towers for updates. I've just learned the foundation has now identified two potential sites in the City of Las Vegas.

Nonprofit now eyeing Las Vegas for veteran housing development after setback in North Las Vegas

A city spokesperson confirmed with me that they are in talks with Tunnel to Towers, but it's all in the very early stages, so details are limited.

I'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

