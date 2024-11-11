Veteran finds support and purpose at North Las Vegas Veterans & Community Resource Center

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Veterans Day, Channel 13 wants to highlight a resource ready to support veterans across Southern Nevada. It's not only serving those who served our country, but it's also bringing hope to our valley's heroes.

Angela Miranda is a regular at the Veterans and Community Resource Center in North Las Vegas.

"A lot of people think I work here, but I don't. I'm just always here," Miranda said with a chuckle.

She's a volunteer there — her compensation is the companionship, support and assistance she receives there. After all, it was her own struggles that brought this veteran there initially.

After her husband suddenly passed away last year, she needed help navigating spousal benefits. She found that — and so much more — at the Veterans and Community Resource Center.

"They just immediately guided me, 'Go get your husband's records, go take it to the coroner, and if he passed away due to his military service, you'll get resources for the rest of your life.' That's what I did, and thank God that I did come to this because he did die due to military service, so I'm able to get benefits for the rest of my life," Miranda said.

She started taking advantage of more of the resources they offer at the center, as the help there helped uplift her amid immense shock and grief.

"It's sad thinking back about it, but like a lot of the times, I wouldn't even have eaten if I didn't come here," Miranda said.

She also found a community among veterans and military spouses who shared lived experiences.

"Recently, one of the ladies that I met here, her husband just passed away. So just meeting her, just being able to talk to somebody else that is going through the same things you're going through, that's nice," Miranda said.

After receiving so much guidance and support there, she's now paying it forward as a volunteer.

"I know my purpose going forward is to help veterans," Miranda said. "I just love this place. I love coming here. Like I said, they feel like they're family to me, and it's very welcoming."

The center's Veterans Services Coordinator, Walter Lescano, said Miranda is one example of the life-changing work that happens there.

"We're so excited about her and how she's become a leader now within our community," Lescano said about Miranda. "When she first came in, she was going through a rough time personally, and through the variety of workshops we provided, she really took advantage of that and she started just learning her way through, opening up, networking, and learning what other resources are out there."

Lescano said the center is a unique hub for resources that truly run the gamut.

"What sets us apart is really our comprehensive wraparound service model that we have. That's really because we don't just look at one problem area or one resource area, we look at the whole individual. So when you come into our center, we look at all parts of your life and see how we can help you," Lescano said. "Veterans, we face unique challenges when we transition from military to civilian life, so we provide services in the area of mental health and wellness, housing, education, financial and legal support."

He added the center may be based in North Las Vegas and run by the city, but it supports veterans across Southern Nevada.

"We get people from Henderson, from Summerlin, from Las Vegas, everywhere. We're becoming a beacon for information, for resources," Lescano said.

Click here for more information on the Veterans and Community Resource Center and the services it offers. To get in touch with Veteran Services Coordinator Walter Lescano, call (702) 633-1640. The Veterans and Community Resource Center is located at 3090 E. Centennial Pkwy in North Las Vegas, adjacent to the Skyview YMCA.

