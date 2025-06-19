LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After June 20, it's back to cage-free eggs only in Nevada, as the state's temporary order suspending its cage-free rule comes to an end.

I'm following up to see where egg supply and prices stand now as the state shifts back.

With Nevada shifting back to cage-free only, where do egg supply and prices stand now?

A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Agriculture tells me eggs have dropped by an average of $1.37 a dozen across Nevada since the temporary order was enacted in February. That order has allowed for other egg varieties to be sold over the last few months, loosening up demand and increasing supplies.

"The previous limitations on the number of egg products consumers could purchase have been removed, and most retail locations are fully stocked again," said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea.

According to state officials, a dozen eggs now costs $5.27 on average in Southern Nevada, and $6.48 in Northern Nevada.

Officials say those numbers are a bit skewed by more expensive eggs in boutique retail stores, so what you're seeing in your local store is likely a little less.

Still, prices are quite high, though not as bad as the $8, $9, even $10 we were paying at the height of this shortage earlier this year, when bird flu was seriously straining supply.

During the suspension of the state's cage-free law, you may not have noticed many non-cage-free eggs in your local go-to store, though.

State officials tell me many made it "rural communities or areas of food insecurity with limited access to grocery stores and at stores that are not part of national chains. These eggs helped provide protein to many people in food deserts of rural and frontier counties."

PREVIOUS REPORT: I looked into how our egg supply was looking a month after the cage-free suspension was enacted.

Has suspending Nevada's cage-free law helped boost egg supply and decrease prices?

Resorts and restaurants were also able to tap into those other egg varieties during the suspension, like Brad Burdsall's Egg Works and The Egg and I restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley, which go through thousands of eggs a week.

Nearly three decades since he bought his first breakfast joint here, and eggs are still the bread and butter for Burdsall's now-seven restaurants. One thing that has changed is how much he's paying for them. The price peaked early this year.

"Was that the most expensive you've ever seen eggs?" I asked Burdsall.

"Oh hands down," Burdsall replied. "In fact, I think prior to that, the highest I'd ever seen was about $100 a case. This went up to $160 a case."

It got so bad, he implemented a $0.50 surcharge per shelled egg for a few weeks.

"There's no other business out there that would take a 700% increase and eat it," he said. "Every omelette we were selling, every over-easy, we were just losing money on."

He was able to lift that surcharge after the suspension of the cage-free law.

"It helped, my eggs dropped down to 85. Now, I think we're at the $45-a-case range," he said.

Burdsall says he'd like to see the cage-free law go away for good.

"Everyone should have a choice," Burdsall said.

But for now, he's holding out hope for another suspension of the law, which could happen later this year.

"Based on the current supply levels and prices, the NDA will not be extending the temporary order," Goicoechea said. "Should we see similar impacts to the egg industry in the fall, we will consider another order to carry us through the end of the year. Because only two orders can be issued per calendar year, we want to ensure eggs are available for the holiday season."

As the current temporary order comes to an end, the remaining inventory of non-cage-free eggs can continue to be sold, state officials tell me. But after June 20, all eggs must once again be sourced from cage-free hens.

To track egg prices by state and how they've changed over time, you can check out this tool from World Population Review.

