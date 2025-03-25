LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been one month since Gov. Joe Lombardo signed into law a bill that suspended Nevada's cage-free rule, allowing other egg varieties to be sold. The goal was to increase egg supply and bring prices down amid the strain the bird flu was putting on the industry.

At the time, the Nevada Department of Agriculture State Quarantine Officer Director J.J. Goicoechea said, “This egg shortage didn’t happen overnight, and we cannot resolve it overnight. We anticipate roughly 30 days before we can secure new contracts and start to see increased egg supplies on the shelf, and hopefully lower prices as availability increases.”

Now that it's been 30 days, Channel 13 is following up to see if the suspension of the cage-free law is making a difference and where supply and prices stand now.

Anjali Patel breaks down what she's learned.

Has suspending Nevada's cage-free law helped boost egg supply and decrease prices?

Goicoechea says egg supplies have increased "significantly," especially in the restaurant and resort sector. Brad Burdsall, the owner of Egg Works and The Egg & Irestaurants here in the valley tells Channel 13 they've now been able to source non-cage-free eggs for cheaper. So, as of Friday, March 21, they lifted the 50-cent surcharge per shelled egg they'd previously put in place.

Bursdall added, he'd like to see leaders consider permanently repealing the rule state lawmakers approved in 2021 requiring only cage-free eggs to be sold in Nevada. He said he'd like to see that go before voters so they can decide for themselves.

Right now, the temporary suspension of the cage-free rule can last up to 120 days per suspension "during any ongoing event that negatively impacts the national supply chain for egg products or shell egg," as laid out in Assembly Bill 171. The bill requires state officials to notify the public at least 14 days prior to the suspension being lifted.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius broke down the details of the bill when it first went before the Assembly.

Lawmakers consider suspending Nevada's cage-free egg law to meet the demand

When it comes to the grocery store, state officials say some do offer non-cage-free eggs now under the suspension, but there hasn't been a large shift away from cage-free in most stores.

Prices are coming down though, Goicoechea says, with restaurants and resorts now being able to tap into other egg varieties.

As of March 20, a dozen eggs averaged $7.28 in southern Nevada and $7.84 in northern Nevada. But officials say that number may be skewed, since some boutique brands still cost more than $10 a dozen.

Officials say most stores locally in the Las Vegas Valley are selling eggs for less than $6 a dozen.

