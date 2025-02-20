Nevada temporarily allows the sale of non-cage-free eggs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attention shoppers— Nevada has temporarily suspended the state's cage-free egg law to address the low egg supply and the high prices.

Starting on Thursday, The Nevada Department of Agriculture, eggs for retail sale can be sourced from any egg producer meeting food-safety guidelines, regardless of whether the eggs originated from hens in cage-free environments.

“Eggs are typically the most cost-effective protein source for food insecure populations,” said NDA Director Goicoechea.

When families can’t find eggs on the shelf, and when they do the prices are not attainable, this can leave them without an essential food they depend on.

In 2021, Nevada passed cage-free egg regulations requiring all eggs sold in Nevada to be sourced from cage-free hens.

“Cage-free” is defined as eggs from hens in an enclosure in which they are unrestricted and free to roam, with a total space of at least one square foot per hen in the enclosure.

During the current Legislative Session, Assembly Bill 171 was passed and signed allowing for the temporary suspension of cage-free regulations for up to 120 days in emergencies.

But, will this help?

You can read the whole bill here:

Assembly Bill 171 by noor.shami on Scribd

Goicoechea issued the order, beginning the 120-day period, on Thursday. This order also allows for selling “Grade B” quality standard eggs. These eggs must meet all of the food safety requirements of “Grade A” eggs but may have different colors, shapes, and sizes.