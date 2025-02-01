Empty shelves, sky-high egg prices make it tough for Las Vegas small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13, we continue to dig into the rising cost of eggs in the valley.

Empty shelves, sky-high prices, and a supply shortage make it especially tough for small businesses.

On Friday, I went over to Starburst Parlor Keto Bakery to see firsthand how the egg problem could break their business.

This bakery has been open for nearly five years. Owner Jill Schlessinger said 99 percent of their products use eggs.

Abel Garcia: How much more are you having to pay for your eggs?

Jill Schlessinger: Holy moly! There's some prices that go from like 58 cents up to 75 cents per egg.

Schlessinger is not alone. It's a struggle across Southern Nevada. Egg prices are cracking wallets and all over social media, people are posting stores with empty shelves. A supply shortage, partly caused by bird flu, is driving up costs.



Abel Garcia: For this cake, you use 60 eggs. Each egg is 75 cents. You're talking $45 just for eggs. Have you had to increase your prices because of what you're seeing with this egg situation?

Jill Schlessinger: We haven't increased our prices yet. I'm waiting as long as I can, hoping, like, with times changing, that the eggs are gonna come back.

While here at the bakery, we also ran into a customer who found a solution to this problem.

I got my own chickens. They're the easiest animals to take care of. Lay the eggs and you only need about five chickens. You get a dozen, like, every 2 days. Saving a lot of money.

Abel Garcia: We are now hearing reports that bird flu is now being detected in US dairy cattle, which could have an impact on, of course, dairy prices as well as meats. What comes to mind for you? How do you feel you'll be able to navigate that?

Jill Schlessinger: Egg prices, now also dairy prices. Oh my, how will you handle that? I feel like I'm on a game show just like Survivor for Bakers. For sure.

Schlessinger said the best thing you can do is download the grocery store's app or go to their website to see if they have eggs in stock.

She also said Latino or Mexican grocery stores like L Bonita or El Super have a good supply of eggs.