Here's how one Las Vegas farmer is taking precautions during the rise in bird flu

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grocery stores across the county are feeling the pinch of the bird flu, causing the egg supply to go down and prices to go up.

The ripple effects are also being felt at local farms across the valley. Channel 13 spoke with the owner of Las Vegas Farm and Barn Buddies Rescue, Sharon Lisenbart, who said she has not had a case of the bird flu but has seen an uptick in customers looking to get farm-fresh eggs.

She said unlike large grocery store chains, she has not increased the prices during the bird flu concerns.

Linsenbardt said she has also stopped taking in new animals at her sanctuary. She said that helps protect her current animals from getting infected with the virus.

She told Channel 13 that visitors have to spray their shoes with disinfectant before being allowed on the farm.

