Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 30-June 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From pool parties and barbecue to outdoor theatre and barbershop quartets, there's plenty of things to enjoy and keep you entertained around Southern Nevada this weekend. Here's a quick roundup!

With an extreme heat warning in place Friday and Saturday, here's one way you can cool off. The City of North Las Vegas and Clark County are collaborating to host a Beat the Heat Beach Bash on Saturday, May 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Walker Pool in North Las Vegas.

The free event will feature a live DJ, snacks, games and a raffle to celebrate the end of the school year and start of summer vacation for thousands of valley kids.

Super Summer Theatre opens up its 50th season with performances of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. It's described as a "humorous retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, his father Jacob, and the coat of many colors."

This weekend, there are shows on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, at 8:05 p.m. both nights.

Tickets start at $28.

The Silver Statesmen Barbershop Chorus and Quartets perform "Dastardly Deeds in the Desert" twice this weekend.

On Saturday, May 31, they're at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, and on Sunday, June 1, they're at Summerlin Library & Performing Arts Center. The show starts at 2 p.m. each day.

The show is described as "a throwback to the old-fashioned melodrama complete with heroes, villains and oddball characters" set in a fictional Nevada town in the Old West.

You can catch the Silver Statesmen Barbershop Chorus and Quartets singing familiar tunes like "Danny Boy," "Lida Rose" and "When You're Smilin.'"

Tickets cost $20 online or at the door. Kids 12 and under can attend for free.

Memorial Day may technically be behind us, but thanking those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms continues. The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a free Memorial Day Barbecue and Resource Fair on Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans and Community Resource Center at 3090 E. Centennial Pkwy.

This event is for veterans, their families and community members in general to come out and connect with local organizations that serve our vast veterans community.

The free event will also feature a car show with vehicles from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Nellis Air Force Base.

The City of North Las Vegas' Movie Madness Series returns Friday, May 30, with a free screening of "Surf's Up" at Municipal Par 3 Golf Course. The showing begins at dusk.

This free, outdoor movie series returns to The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, May 31, with a screening of "Moana 2."

The movie will begin playing at sunset. Bring your own blankets, towels, and camping chairs and get comfy for a movie night under the stars!

For those of you who live or have loved ones in Nye County, the Town of Pahrump is doing its own outdoor movie series. On Saturday, May 31, you can catch a free screening of "Despicable Me 4" at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4. The movie will begin playing at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.)

This free class is your chance to connect with nature, learn more about environmental conservation and sustainability, and enjoy a serene walk around Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. It's happening Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Garden Plaza in the park. Call 702-633-2418 for more information.

You have two opportunities to catch this three-act opera by Vegas City Opera this weekend.

It's based on an 18th-century novel and tells a scandalous story of love and revenge.

There are shows on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Charleston Heights Arts Center at 800 Brush St.

Tickets start at $25.

This free, interactive drum performance and presentation is a great way to close out Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It's happening Friday, May 30, at 7 p.m. in the lecture hall at the West Charleston Library.

Led by a local Japanese-American performance team known for its thunderous sounds, LV Kaminari Taiko, this program will teach audience members about the history and meaning of taiko with an interactive demonstration followed by a performance "mixing traditional folkloric songs, contemporary pieces and original compositions."

Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

