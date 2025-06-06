Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley June 6-8

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend brings opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth, beat the heat and so much more.

Here's a quick rundown of some inexpensive events happening around Southern Nevada from June 6 to June 8!

Come out to Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, June 7 for a free movie screening, along with $3 concessions, food trucks, vendors and much more.

The music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and the movie, "Captain America: Brave New World," begins 15-30 minutes after sunset. Entry is free.

With triple-digit temperatures returning, Lee Canyon offers a cool, serene escape from the valley heat. Head up the mountain this Sunday morning for the return of Mountainside Yoga!

It's happening Sunday, June 8, from 10-11 a.m. at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Yoga classes are free and are walk-in. No sign-up required!

The popular, free Downtown Rocks Concert Series returns to the Fremont Street Experience this Saturday night at 8 p.m. Buckcherry will perform with special guest The Far Worst on the 1st Street Stage.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a Fun Run and Night Market hosted by the Pearson Community Center! It's happening Friday, June 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will feature a Fun Run and Walk for Freedom, a live DJ, local food trucks, a glow foam pit, a splash pad and community vendors. There truly is something for people of all ages, from children to seniors. You can also get commemorative Juneteenth t-shirts and keepsakes while supplies last!

Complimentary food tickets will be given to the first 250 attendees.

Registration is required for the run; click here to register. Event admission is free.

Here's another way to stay cool — head out to the Petitti Pool in North Las Vegas and get transported to paradise. This free, luau-themed tropical party is happening Saturday, June 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. and will feature games, a raffle, food, a DJ and more.

This free, outdoor movie series returns to The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, June 7, with a screening of "Lilo & Stitch (2002)."

The movie will begin playing at sunset. Bring your own blankets, towels, and camping chairs and get comfy for a movie night under the stars!

For those of you who live or have loved ones in Nye County, the Town of Pahrump is doing its own outdoor movie series. On Saturday, June 7, you can catch a free screening of "Wicked" at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4. The movie will begin playing at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.)

Super Summer Theatre offers up more performances of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" this weekend at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. It's described as a "humorous retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, his father Jacob, and the coat of many colors."

This weekend, there are shows on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at 8:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $28.

Spend your Sunday at Downtown Container Park for an afternoon of community fun featuring local artists, more than 20 vendors, live music, entertainment and more.

The event goes from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 8. Entry is free.

First Friday returns to the Arts District on Friday, June 6, from 5 to 11 p.m.

It's a monthly celebration of local culture and community featuring live entertainment, artisans, food vendors, and much more. This month, the featured artist is Ethan Salmon.

KTNV is a proud partner of First Friday!

Friday, June 6 marks the start of the Vegas Fringe Festival presented by Las Vegas Little Theatre.

The festival offers a lineup of both new and established plays and performances. Each show costs $20, is no more than 60 minutes each and is performed multiple times throughout the two-week festival.

The festival will be held at the Las Vegas Little Theatre’s facility at 3920 Schiff Drive in the Chinatown area, with performances in the Fischer Black Box Theatre.

Click here for a detailed showtime schedule and to purchase tickets.

