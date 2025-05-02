Free concert series returns to Fremont Street with five-band fest Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The month of May means warmer temperatures, the start of the Las Vegas Aces season, and the return of Downtown Rocks to the Fremont Street experience.

Kicking off with five free performances over Memorial Day weekend, Downtown Rocks is bringing an array of rock, country, and alternative artists to Las Vegas this summer.

For the first time ever, Fremont Street Experience is partnering with prolific local Las Vegas artist, Gear Duran, introducing a unique visual flair to the concert series.

“When looking at artists, finding someone with strong local ties was essential, and Gear was the embodiment of that," said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience. "Through this addition and the abundance of world-class entertainment we are hosting, this summer will be one of the most memorable iterations of Downtown Rocks yet .”

2025 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup

May



Saturday, May 24 – Hinder, Main Street Stage

Saturday, May 24 – Drowning Pool, 1 st Street Stage

Street Stage Saturday, May 24 – Saliva, 1 st Street Stage

Street Stage Sunday, May 25 – Alien Ant Farm, 3 rd Street Stage

Street Stage Sunday, May 25 – Jet, 3rd Street Stage

June



Saturday, June 7 – Buckcherry, 1 st Street Stage

Street Stage Saturday, June 21 – Robin Thicke, 3rd Street Stage

July



Friday, July 4 – Craig Morgan, 3rd Street Stage

August



Saturday, August 30 – Nine Days, Main Street Stage

Saturday, August 30 – Dishwalla, Main Street Stage

Saturday, August 30 – Toad The Wet Sprocket, 1 st Street Stage

Street Stage Saturday, August 30 – Vertical Horizon, 1 st Street Stage

Street Stage Sunday, August 31 – Sponge, 3 rd Street Stage

Street Stage Sunday, August 31 – Ugly Kid Joe, 3 rd Street Stage

Street Stage Sunday, August 31 – Our Lady Peace, 3rd Street Stage

September



Saturday, September 6 – Cracker, 3 rd Street Stage

Street Stage Saturday, September 6 – Candlebox, 3 rd Street Stage

Street Stage Saturday, September 20 – Zebra, 1st Street Stage

More acts are expected to be announced. Those interested in more information can find it on the Fremont Street Experience website.

