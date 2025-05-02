Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 2-4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Cinco de Mayo festivities to events that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, there's plenty of fun things to do around the valley this weekend that won't break the bank!

Anjali Patel breaks down some of the events you can enjoy with your family this weekend.

Come out to the East Las Vegas Community Center to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! The free community celebration is happening Saturday, May 3, from from 12 to 4 p.m. at 250 N. Eastern Ave.

The event will feature live music, traditional food and fun for the whole family. There will also be informational and resource tables there to connect you with community resources.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is getting in the Star Wars spirit on May the fourth (be with you) with multiple events.

The Enterprise Library is hosting a free day of crafting on Sunday to celebrate the iconic franchise. You can create your own Star Wars-themed masterpieces, like hats, jewelry, bookmarks and ornaments. There will also be a Star Wars photo wall, so come dressed in your best galaxy gear!

The program runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft supplies are first come, first served.

What better way to get in the Star Wars spirit and feel the Force than to watch some of the franchise's films?! The Windmill Library is hosting a free double feature on Sunday, May 4.

First at noon is Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977). Then at 3 p.m. is Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be limited.

The Vegas City Opera is hosting a free night of music under the stars on Saturday, May 3.

It'll feature musical selections from "Phantom," "Les Misérables," "Hamilton" and more at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

You may want to bring your own chairs or blankets for comfort. Picnics are welcome, too.

The Jeekl String Quartet, an undergraduate and

graduate ensemble from UNLV, will perform Friday, May 2 at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center.

They'll perform the works of Haydn, Mendelssohn and Debussy starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 online or at the door.

Come out to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Saturday, May 3, for the 3rd annual Flavors of Aloha.

Get transported to the Hawaiian Islands for a day of performances, island food vendors, craft vendors, Hula and Tahitian dance workshops, spam musubi eating competition, lei making workshop and a car show. The day will culminate in the evening with a special performance by The Makaha Sons with special Guest Robi Kahakalau.

The festivities start at 11 a.m.Admission starts at $7.50.

Kick off the month of May with First Friday in downtown Las Vegas!

The fun goes from 5 to 11 p.m. on May 2. It'll feature local artists, food vendors and live music. Channel 13 is a proud partner of First Friday.

Admission is free.

Ahead of Mother's Day, this is an opportunity for children to create a craft with their mother, grandmother, aunt or any family member or loved one. Refreshments and muffins will be provided.

The event goes from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 at the Silver Springs Recreation Center in Henderson. Click here to register; tickets start at $5.

Presented by the Nevada Shakespeare Festival, this 75-minute adaptation of Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" features quick costume changes, puppets, masks and dance. It's for the most avid Shakespeare fans as well as newcomers to theater.

It starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at Inspirada's Solista Park and is free to attend, no pre-registration required.

Often considered the start to Boulder City's event season, the annual and highly anticipated Spring Jamboree is happening May 3 and 4. The event spans four public parks: Bicentennial Park, Wilbur Square, and North and South Escalante Parks.

The fun gets started at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and includes a classic hot-rod car show, arts and crafts vendors, snacks and drinks, live entertainment and activities for kids. It's all about celebrating community spirit!

Admission is free.

