Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley June 13-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something inexpensive to do this weekend? You're in luck!

Here's a quick roundup of some events happening around Southern Nevada between June 13 and June 15.

The second annual Lee Canyon Bike Festival is happening Saturday, June 14. Head up the mountain to escape the valley heat and enjoy free admission to this event celebrating all things biking.

The event will feature bike demos, live music, pop-ups from local bike shops and gear showcases. Gates open at 9 a.m., bike lifts start spinning at 10 a.m. and the festival officially begins at noon.

There will be live music from Rein Garcia from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a performance by a surprise artist from 5 to 7 p.m. All concerts are located at the Rabbit Peak outdoor stage in the main base area.

Treat Dad or Grandpa to a cool dip in the pool on his big day. The City of Henderson is offering free admission to all city pools for all fathers and grandfathers on Sunday, June 15 — Father's Day. No registration necessary. Click here for a list of municipal pools and hours.

Cool off Friday night at this pool party hosted by the City of Henderson! It's happening June 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool. The fun includes lights, an inflatable bounce house, lawn games, snacks and music.

Admission is $5. Click here to register.

This free, outdoor movie series returns to The District at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, June 14, with a screening of the classic rom-com, "You've Got Mail."

The movie will begin playing at sunset. Bring your own blankets, towels, and camping chairs and get comfy for a movie night under the stars!

The City of North Las Vegas' Movie Madness Series returns Friday, June 13, with a free screening of "Kung Fu Panda 4" at Craig Ranch Regional Park. The showing begins at dusk.

Celebrate community with a $5 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast followed by a free fishing derby featuring complimentary fishing gear provided by the Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions. You can even win prizes for your catch!

It's happening Saturday, June 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Floyd Lamb Park.

Click here for more information and to RSVP.

Come out to the splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park for Splash Bash, an event featuring water, foam, games, music, and fun! Admission is free, and no registration is required. It's happening Friday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This production is a tribute to Cri-Cri, the singing cricket, featuring hits from a beloved musician and composer from Veracruz.

The show takes place Saturday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 online or at the door.

Super Summer Theatre offers up its final performances of the season of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" this weekend at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. It's described as a "humorous retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, his father Jacob, and the coat of many colors."

This weekend, there are shows on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 at 8:05 p.m. Saturday's show is sold out, but as of June 11, there were still tickets available for Friday's show.

Tickets start at $28.

This free community event is for the whole family! It's happening Saturday, June 14, at Battle Born Park from 5 to 10 p.m.

A showing of "Moana 2" starts at 7:30 p.m. But that's not all — the evening will also feature a live magician, Polynesian dance performances, face painting, balloon artists, local vendors, food trucks, and a performance by the valley local Isaiah Misailegalu, who made the top 20 on the latest season of American Idol!

Celebrate Pride at Sunset Park on Saturday, June 14, from 3 to 10 p.m.

The event will feature entertainment, a kids area, food, vendors and much more as folks come together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.