Meet 17-year-old Isaiah Misailegalu, who wants to be the next American Idol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just a couple of days away from the season premiere of American Idol, and just like last year, Las Vegas has some representation.

I spoke with 17-year-old Sierra Vista High School student Isaiah Misailegalu. He plays football and volleyball, is part of the Polynesian Club, and now hopes to become your next American Idol.

His mom actually wanted him to audition for a previous season.

"I turned her down because I was busy with sports, school, and I didn't really think about it, so for this to happen again is really just God's plan," he said. "It's crazy how everything panned out, but we're here."

"When I look at you, I think football lineman, and then I listen to you, and it's silky smooth tones that come out of your voice," I told him. "How long have you been singing?"

"Well I've been singing all my life," Misailegalu said. "I love to sing, singing around the house. My family heard it every single day of their life. In terms of taking it serious and thinking I have a career with music, not until this whole journey really started, so about four months ago.

"I never seen music as something I could really do, but thanks to my village, my uncle Cap, everyone giving me hope, saying you can do it, and just helping me out, it's really opened my eyes and now music is the only thing I want to pursue in life."

He's not allowed to share how he does on the show, so you'll just have to tune in on Sunday at 8 p.m. when his journey begins right here on Channel 13.