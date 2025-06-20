LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From festivals celebrating Juneteenth and women in film to a free concert featuring an award-winning R&B singer, there's a lot to do around town this weekend.

Here's a quick roundup of some inexpensive things happening around Southern Nevada from June 20-22!

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley June 20-22

The 24th annual Las Vegas Juneteenth Festival is happening Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Expo at World Market Center.

It's a celebration of freedom and culture that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The event will feature live performances, food vendors, art exhibitions, workshops and activities for the whole family.

Event admission and parking are free!

The City of Henderson is hosting a summer block party on Saturday, June 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wells Outdoor Pool. The event is free and includes live music, games and water safety fun.

No registration necessary.

An opening reception is happening Saturday, June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. for Juneteenth in the Present: An Art Exhibition, a gallery exhibit that explores Juneteenth through the lens of visual art.

If you can't make it to the reception, the free exhibit is open to visitors during regular Henderson City Hall hours, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be up through July 20.

Visitors are encouraged to park in the Basic Road Parking Garage.

Head over to the Silver Mesa Activity Pool in North Las Vegas for a cool dip and a classic movie. Friday night, the pool will show "Finding Nemo" on the big screen. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is $2 per person. The event goes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A new and free community event, Movies Beats and Eats returns to North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday night. This week's event features a free showing of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Concessions cost $3. Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site. The fun kicks off with music at 6:30 and the movie begins 15 to 30 minutes after sunset.

You won't want to miss this latest installment in the Downtown Rocks Concert Series at Fremont Street Experience. Saturday night, Grammy-nominated singer Robin Thicke will hit the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m. for a free concert.

Get there early to get a good spot!

The Nevada Women's Film Festival returns to Las Vegas this weekend for its 11th anniversary!

This year, it features 47 films by and about women from 13 countries. Several of the films are also by Nevada filmmakers, and even some local students. The festival runs through Sunday, June 22 at UNLV. Tickets start at $12 per each block of screenings.

Hosted by the UNLV Neon Pacific Initiative, the event will focus on the Clark County government’s planned revitalization of Las Vegas’s Chinatown Plaza and Spring Mountain Road.

The goal is to highlight the impact Asian Americans have on urban and suburban landscapes, politics, and culture as well as create a more engaged and active public sphere critical to a more just and community-based approach to redevelopment.

The event will consist of two sessions, with a screening of the documentary "Big Fight in Little Chinatown" starting at 5 p.m. with a roundtable discussion to follow.

It's happening Saturday, June 21 at the Desert Breeze Community Center, located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

For those of you in Nye County, the Town of Pahrump is doing its own outdoor movie series! On Saturday, June 21, you can catch a free screening of "If" at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4. The movie will begin playing at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.)

