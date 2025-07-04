Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley July 4-6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many across the valley will be enjoying a long weekend with Friday being the 4th of July. Here are some inexpensive ways you can spend it!

For a list of events happening Friday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day, click here. Channel 13 has already compiled a list of 4th of July events across the valley!

Here's a look at a few other things happening across Southern Nevada this weekend:

This free outdoor music and movie event takes place at North Las Vegas' Craig Ranch Regional Park this Saturday, July 5. This week's featured film is "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset, typically around 8:15 p.m. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

For those of you who live or have loved ones in Nye County, the Town of Pahrump is doing its own outdoor movie series. On Saturday, July 5, you can catch a free screening of "The Wizard of Oz" at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, Field 4. The movie will begin playing at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.)

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Friday, July 4 and Sunday, July 6. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

One change you will want to note: Due to large demand, all yoga classes are now $10 per person, and registration is required.

This popular free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience Friday, July 4. Country music artist Craig Morgan will perform on the 3rd Street Stage starting at 9 p.m.

First Friday returns to the Las Vegas Arts District on Friday, July 4. Come out and support businesses, musicians and artists at this monthly celebration of community. July's featured artist is LaRon Emcee.

Organizers say you'll be able to view the Plaza Hotel's 4th of July fireworks from the First Friday event, too.

First Friday is free admission and runs from 5 to 11 p.m.

Farmers and artisan markets around town

This week, we wanted to highlight the variety of farmers and artisan markets across the valley. It's a great way to get out and support local businesses. Here is a list of some of the markets taking place this weekend around town:



Click here to check out the Southern Nevada Health District's full list of local farmers markets, including ones that accept EBT.