Here's where you can hang out on the Fourth of July

Posted

Palms Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Independence Day is creeping up, and that means going out and celebrating America's birthday! Channel 13 has compiled a list of events in Las Vegas. The Strip and Fremont Street Circa Resort & Casino

Open bar, festive bites and live music begin at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in patriotic attire for the celebration.

Stadium Swim will host a hot-dog eating contest for invited contestants dressed in patriotic swimwear. Participants will have to eat the most hot dogs in five minutes for a $2500 cash prize.

Weenies and Bikinis begins at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Screening of Top Gun: Maverick with cocktails and culinary offerings. Movie begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Marquee Dayclub will feature performances on Friday, July 4.

Marquee Nightclub will host nighttime pool parties throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Screening of Finding Dory on Thursday, July 3, Top Gun: Maverick on Friday, July 4 and Baywatch on Saturday, July 5.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Fountainebleau Rewards members receive waived entry fees.

For more information, click here. Fremont Street Experience

Independence Day will kick off with performances featuring country singer Craig Morgan.

Starts at 9 p.m. on the 3rd street stage.

For more information, click here. Play Playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino | Starts Friday, July 4

Free entry with no Play Pass or ticket purchase required between Friday, July 4 and Sunday, July 6.

For more information, click here. Resorts World

Athena at Night at Resorts World invites the public for cocktails at their rooftop venue on Friday, July 4.

Ayu Dayclub will have a backyard BBQ party with Kaskade on Saturday, July 5, and a special guest on Sunday.

Zouk Nightclub will have James Hype on Thursday, July 3, Nelly's nighttime pool party on Friday, July 4 and Illenium on Saturday, July 5.

For more information, click here. The STRAT Hotel

Fourth of July fireworks viewing party from the indoor and outdoor Observation Deck.

Live DJ entertainment, face painting, party favors and hot-dog eating contest.

Starts at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here. MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

The Palm Tree Beach Club will have performances by Kygo and Clapton on Sunday, July 6.

Hakkasan Nightclub will have performances by ARMNHRM on Thursday, July 3, TYGA on Friday, July 4 and Lil Jon on Saturday, July 5.

For more information, click here. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Tiësto will headline at TAO Beach Dayclub on Saturday, July 5.

TAO Nightclub has DJ Phenom on Friday, July 4 and Four Color Zack on Saturday, July 5.

For more information, click here.

ARIA Resort & Casino

Kalia Troy will be performing on Friday, July 4, and DJ Catwell will be performing at the JEWEL Nightclub on Saturday, July 5.

LIQUID Pool Lounge will have a performance by Murphi Kennedy on Saturday, July 5.

For more information, click here. Off-Strip Palms Casino Resort | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Throwback party with DJ Jenna Palmer and DJ Supa James.

For more information, click here. Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino | Starting July 4

Two-day partnership with Cowboy Lifestyle Network.

Daytime pool parties. country night swim and rooftop firework viewing at VooDoo Lounge.

The festivities continue on Saturday, July 5, which includes poolside festivities, a country tribute concert and late-night entertainment.

For more information, click here. City of Las Vegas City of Las Vegas invites residents and visitors to join the free Fourth of July celebration at Buckskin Basin Park.

Blast Off in The Basin begins at 8 p.m. with aerial displays at about 9:20 p.m. that include fireworks and more.

Live DJ and the Somerset-SkyPointe Marching Band.

For more information, click here. North Las Vegas The City of North Las Vegas will host a July 4th Sparkler Splash pool from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Silver Recreation Center & Pool.

For more information, you can click here. Concerts Performances by Kelly Clarkson at The Colosseum on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. For more information, click here.

The Weekend will be performing at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. For more information, click here.

New Kids on the Block will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, July 5. For more information, click here.

Chelsea Handler will perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. For more information, click here.

