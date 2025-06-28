Here's where you can hang out on the Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Independence Day is creeping up, and that means going out and celebrating America's birthday! Channel 13 has compiled a list of events in Las Vegas.
The Strip and Fremont Street
Circa Resort & Casino
- Open bar, festive bites and live music begin at 7 p.m.
- Attendees are encouraged to dress in patriotic attire for the celebration.
- Stadium Swim will host a hot-dog eating contest for invited contestants dressed in patriotic swimwear. Participants will have to eat the most hot dogs in five minutes for a $2500 cash prize.
- Weenies and Bikinis begins at 5 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Screening of Top Gun: Maverick with cocktails and culinary offerings. Movie begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
- Marquee Dayclub will feature performances on Friday, July 4.
- Marquee Nightclub will host nighttime pool parties throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Screening of Finding Dory on Thursday, July 3, Top Gun: Maverick on Friday, July 4 and Baywatch on Saturday, July 5.
- Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Fountainebleau Rewards members receive waived entry fees.
- For more information, click here.
Fremont Street Experience
- Independence Day will kick off with performances featuring country singer Craig Morgan.
- Starts at 9 p.m. on the 3rd street stage.
- For more information, click here.
Play Playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino | Starts Friday, July 4
- Free entry with no Play Pass or ticket purchase required between Friday, July 4 and Sunday, July 6.
- For more information, click here.
Resorts World
- Athena at Night at Resorts World invites the public for cocktails at their rooftop venue on Friday, July 4.
- Ayu Dayclub will have a backyard BBQ party with Kaskade on Saturday, July 5, and a special guest on Sunday.
- Zouk Nightclub will have James Hype on Thursday, July 3, Nelly's nighttime pool party on Friday, July 4 and Illenium on Saturday, July 5.
- For more information, click here.
The STRAT Hotel
- Fourth of July fireworks viewing party from the indoor and outdoor Observation Deck.
- Live DJ entertainment, face painting, party favors and hot-dog eating contest.
- Starts at 5 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
- The Palm Tree Beach Club will have performances by Kygo and Clapton on Sunday, July 6.
- Hakkasan Nightclub will have performances by ARMNHRM on Thursday, July 3, TYGA on Friday, July 4 and Lil Jon on Saturday, July 5.
- For more information, click here.
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Tiësto will headline at TAO Beach Dayclub on Saturday, July 5.
- TAO Nightclub has DJ Phenom on Friday, July 4 and Four Color Zack on Saturday, July 5.
- For more information, click here.
ARIA Resort & Casino
- Kalia Troy will be performing on Friday, July 4, and DJ Catwell will be performing at the JEWEL Nightclub on Saturday, July 5.
- LIQUID Pool Lounge will have a performance by Murphi Kennedy on Saturday, July 5.
- For more information, click here.
Off-Strip
Palms Casino Resort | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Throwback party with DJ Jenna Palmer and DJ Supa James.
- For more information, click here.
Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino | Starting July 4
- Two-day partnership with Cowboy Lifestyle Network.
- Daytime pool parties. country night swim and rooftop firework viewing at VooDoo Lounge.
- The festivities continue on Saturday, July 5, which includes poolside festivities, a country tribute concert and late-night entertainment.
- For more information, click here.
City of Las Vegas
- City of Las Vegas invites residents and visitors to join the free Fourth of July celebration at Buckskin Basin Park.
- Blast Off in The Basin begins at 8 p.m. with aerial displays at about 9:20 p.m. that include fireworks and more.
- Live DJ and the Somerset-SkyPointe Marching Band.
- For more information, click here.
North Las Vegas
- The City of North Las Vegas will host a July 4th Sparkler Splash pool from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Silver Recreation Center & Pool.
- For more information, you can click here.
Concerts
- Performances by Kelly Clarkson at The Colosseum on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. For more information, click here.
- The Weekend will be performing at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. For more information, click here.
- New Kids on the Block will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, July 5. For more information, click here.
- Chelsea Handler will perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. For more information, click here.