Three years post-Roe and a lot has changed for Planned Parenthood in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last three years since the reversal of Roe v. Wade have been full of change for Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest single provider of abortions.

Those changes include closing its only two clinics at the time in the Las Vegas Valley, located on West Charleston and East Flamingo, earlier this spring, and opening a North Las Vegas health center — now its only clinic in the Las Vegas area — this April.

I spoke with an official with Planned Parenthood to learn more:

Structural Reorganization

I learned that it's part of a structural reorganization, which Planned Parenthood officials say was spurred by the changing healthcare policy landscape post-Roe.

That reorganization saw Southern Nevada move from Planned Parenthood's Rocky Mountains (PPRM) territory to its Mar Monte (PPMM) territory.

The shift to the Mar Monte jurisdiction, which includes parts of California and Northern Nevada, brings all of Nevada under one purview, which officials say is useful since abortion regulations are now left up to each state, after the consequential 2022 Dobbs decision that overturned Roe.

Planned Parenthood officials also say the territorial shift, though it involved closing two valley clinics, will allow for the future expansion of services in the valley in the long run. That's because officials say the Planned Parenthood territory Southern Nevada previously was grouped under includes clinics in Colorado and New Mexico, which saw a huge increase in clients from neighboring states with restrictive abortion policies post-Roe.

I looked into a similar surge here in Nevada we saw just roughly 18 months after the decision:

According to a Planned Parenthood document detailing the restructuring, "after the COVID pandemic and Dobbs decision, financial requests from patients in need at PPRM health centers came at an unsustainable rate, increasing from $1 million to nearly $10 million in just 18 months. PPRM began pulling from its organizational savings to cover the difference, and they are working hard to ensure the long-term sustainability of their business."

Now, with Southern Nevada under the Mar Monte purview, officials say they're better positioned to expand to serve our growing valley, which they wouldn't have been able to do under the strain PPRM is facing.

Annie Wilkowski, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte's Senior Director of Advocacy, tells me their goal is to open three additional health centers in Southern Nevada in the near future.

Policy Focus

Not only are they focused on increasing access to abortion services in Southern Nevada, but Wilkowski said they're also committed to ensuring it for generations to come in the Silver State.

With all of Nevada now under one jurisdiction, Planned Parenthood can really focus its policy messaging, with a key vote coming up in 2026.

Question 6 will be back on the ballot in Nevada. It would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, which goes a step further than the current abortion protections Nevada has in place. A majority of Nevada voters passed Question 6 in 2024. Since it's a constitutional change, it must go before voters twice, so it'll be back on the ballot in 2026.

"So while an abortion ban, of course, was not enacted after Roe fell, we want to be clear that that can never happen, no matter who is in elected office. That's why we're hyper-focused on passing Question 6 in 2026," Wilkowski said.

Post-Roe Demand

With the structural reorganization, it's a bit difficult to gauge how the reversal of Roe has impacted the demand on Planned Parenthood in the Las Vegas Valley, since its two clinics closed early this year and a new one opened shortly after.

Here's an update I got from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains officials on demand post-Roe in late 2023, which reflects what they were seeing at those two local clinics that have since closed.

As for demand at the new North Las Vegas health center Planned Parenthood opened in April of 2025, that won't paint the full picture since it opened so recently, but here's what I've learned: since opening, the PPMM health center in North Las Vegas has seen patients from eight states besides Nevada and California. The majority of the patients have traveled from Arizona and Utah.

