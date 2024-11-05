2024 Election: Tracking Nevada's 7 ballot questions — and what each result means

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans are voting on seven questions on the November ballot. Some give tax breaks, others amend the state Constitution, and one would radically overhaul the way we vote.

We're tracking which questions passed or failed so you know what to expect and how the results could impact you.

What is Question 1?

This measure, placed on the ballot by the Nevada Legislature, would remove the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education from the state constitution.

State lawmakers argue removing the regents from the constitution would give the Legislature greater control over the system. The regents argue the measure is a power grab that could threaten their role overseeing the state's colleges and universities.

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: The Board of Regents will be removed from the constitution, and the Legislature will have greater control over the Nevada System of Higher Education.

If no: The Board of Regents will stay in the constitution and the Legislature will not gain additional authority over how Nevada's colleges and universities are governed.

"Shall Section 1 of Article 13 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) revise the description of the persons who benefit from institutions that the State is required to foster and support; (2) replace the term “institutions” with “entities”; and (3) add entities for the benefit of persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities to the types of entities that the State is required to foster and support?"

What is Question 2?

This measure would change language in the state constitution that refers to people with disabilities, updating 1800s-era terms with more modern words. (Example: "Deaf and dumb" would become "persons who are deaf or hard of hearing" in the state constitution.)

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: The language in the state constitution that refers to people with disabilities will be changed.

If no: Language in the state constitution that refers to people with disabilities will stay the same.

"Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to allow all Nevada voters the right to participate in open primary elections to choose candidates for the general election in which all voters may then rank the remaining candidates by preference for the offices of U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Controller, Attorney General, and State Legislators?"



What is Question 3?

Question 3 would make significant changes to Nevada's electoral process, specifically addressing open primaries and rank-choice voting.

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: Nevada will have open primaries — meaning you can vote for any candidate in a primary election, regardless of your or their party affiliation. We'll also have rank-choice voting for certain elections — meaning you will have the option to rank your top five candidates rather than voting for just one.

If no: Nevada's primary elections will remain closed — meaning only voters registered with a given party can vote for that party's candidates in the primary. Nevada will not implement rank-choice voting for certain elections.

"Shall the Ordinance of the Nevada Constitution and the Nevada Constitution be amended to remove language authorizing the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment?"

What is question 4?

Although slavery or involuntary servitude is no longer used as a punishment in Nevada, the language allowing them is still in the state constitution. Question 4 would delete that language.

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: Language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime is removed from the Nevada constitution.

If no: Language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime stays in the Nevada constitution.

"Shall the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 be amended to provide an exemption from the taxes imposed by this Act on the gross receipts from the sale and the storage, use or other consumption of diapers?"

What is Question 5?

Question 5 would exempt the sale of child and adult diapers from sales tax statewide, meaning Nevadans would pay less money for those products than they currently do.

Proponents said the tax will help residents afford a necessity of life. Opponents said the state would lose out on $9.5 million in tax revenue this year, based on sales of more than $117 million.

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: Child and adult diapers are now exempt from sales taxes in Nevada.

If no: Sales taxes will stay applicable on child and adult diapers.

"Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to create an individual’s fundamental right to an abortion, without interference by state or local governments, whenever the abortion is performed by a qualified healthcare professional until fetal viability or when necessary to protect the health or life of the pregnant individual at any point during the pregnancy?"

What is Question 6?

Question 6 would create a right to abortion in the Nevada constitution, ensuring that even if a federal abortion ban passed, Nevada would still allow the practice. Currently, abortion rights are protected in state law. The statute was upheld in a 1990 voter referendum, meaning it cannot be changed without another vote of the people.

Opponents argue the measure would allow for abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, but existing law allows abortion at up to 24 weeks and thereafter if a mother's life is threatened.

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: The right to an abortion will be added to the Nevada constitution.

Abortion will be allowed up until "fetal viability," the basic standard that was included in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that was overturned in 2022 by the U.S. Supreme Court. Abortion would be allowed after viability if a doctor determined a woman's life was in jeopardy.

Because Question 6 is a voter initiative, it must be approved a second time by voters in 2026 in order to go into effect.

If no: This no vote will end the effort to create a right to an abortion in the state constitution.

"Should the Nevada Constitution be amended to require voters to either present photo identification to verify their identity when voting in-person or to provide certain personal information to verify their identity when voting by mail ballot?"

What is Question 7?

Question 7 would require all voters to show ID at the polls or prove they have an ID when voting by mail.

Proponents say the measure would restore confidence in elections and provide a disincentive to voter fraud. Opponents say the measure is unnecessary because instances of in-person voter fraud are so rare as to be almost nonexistent. They also say people without an ID could be disenfranchised by the new rule.

Currently, identity and voter eligibility are checked only when registering to vote for the first time or under certain narrow circumstances when voting.

Did it pass or fail?

What does that mean?

If yes: Voters would be required to show identification when voting in person at a polling location. Voters who use mail-in ballots would be required to write the last four digits of their Nevada driver's license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number or the voter registration number issued when they first signed up to vote.

Since Question 7 came about by voter initiative, it must be approved a second time in 2026 in order to become law.

If no: This no vote rejects the effort to adopt voter ID in Nevada.

