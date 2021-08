LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Max Pawn is hosting a Vax Nevada Days event this weekend.

They are offering COVID-19 vaccinations from noon to 4 p.m.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The first 50 people who get vaccinated will receive a $100 Max Pawn gift card.

Max Pawn is located near Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.